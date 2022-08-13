A Friday night football game will kick off the weekend long Homecoming/Alumni activities on Friday, September 16 as you can join Bulldog Nation by taking in the Homecoming game against an always big rival, the Lebo Wolves.
Alumni are encouraged to gather with their classmates and tailgate ahead of the 7 p.m. game together in the parking lot and then cheer the Bulldogs on to a victory.
Saturday there will be plenty to do as there will be a presentation at the Sauder Center sponsored by the Greenwood County Historical Society and The Madison Public Library about one room schools in Greenwood County. It will be a come and go event from 1-4 p.m. Learn about why Greenwood County had more town and country schools operating in the early 30’s than at any other time in our history.
There will also be a walking tour of downtown Madison narrated by Bob Robison in which a time has yet to be determined for that event.
At 6 p.m., the Alumni dinner will take place at Madison High School. You will enjoy a meal catered by Olpe Chicken House and reconnect with friends and classmates from the past while enjoying a short program remembering alumni who have passed and by celebrating the Class of 1972 as they are celebrating their 50th class reunion. After the banquet, the night is just beginning, so head on down to Main Street where there will be a street dance from 8-11 p.m. Be sure to grab a lawn chair and come enjoy music and fellowship as Bulldog Nation comes together as one. Main Street Mommas will be operating a beer garden at the street dance as a fundraiser for park updates.
For those of you who enjoy golf, make plans to get a team together for the Madison Fall Classic to be held on Sunday, September 18. This will be a four-person scramble with a $200 entry fee per team with hole prizes awarded. Contact Dee Elliott (620-437-6012), Tony Fankhauser (620-437-6728), or Jane Linhart (620)-437-7999 to get a team registered.
Event organizer, Jane Linhart has put in a lot of work to make this weekend a memorable one for all to attend. There is always things that come up where she could certainly use another hand. If you are inclined to help in any way, please get ahold of Jane by any means below. Linhart encourages all to be sure to share the information with other alumni who may not know. You can also check out the Alumni Facebook Page “Madison Kansas Alumni” or check out the website: http://madisonhighschoolalumni.com/madison-ks/, to keep up with all the updated information as the time nears.
If you didn’t get a registration form for the Alumni Banquet, please contact Jane via email janeerinlinhart@outlook.com or by phone at 620-437-7999 to make arrangements to attend.
