A Kansas senator, city council members, school administrators and board members, county commissioner, small business owners and community members showed up in droves in support of improvements being done within the community.
Harry C’s, owned by Jason and Amy McClelland, was bustling with activity while patrons enjoyed fresh Mexican food from Haroldo and Sara Castaneda’s food truck. Close to a hundred people showed up excited about the future of Madison and to hear updates and to brainstorm together to prioritize what projects are the most important.
Senator Michael Fagg was in attendance at the event to show his support for the new things on the horizon. He addressed the guests and complemented Madison and was impressed by such a large community turnout — especially during a big KSU Basketball game which was being played in the background for a chance to reach The Final Four.
Karen McIlvain spoke on behalf of Verdigris Valley Community Foundation and how community members or homeowners can utilize the foundation for future community improvement projects.
Megan Dickinson discussed the importance of community stewardship, preservation, partnership and making Madison a destination area in a way that it will benefit many.
Amy McClelland gave a history of Harry Colton and how his connection to Madison made an impact on them thus why they chose to name their business after him. She also gave an update on Harry C’s mission and how they planned on opening the doors later this month. The old Pope Drug building is currently being renovated and will open up this summer by Andy Massoth. The restaurant will be called Boomtown Café.
Massoth is currently in search of old oilfield photographs that could be utilized in the new establishment. If you have access to any that can be used or copied, please reach out to him or Jason or Amy McClelland or Megan Dickinson can get you in touch with him as well.
The City of Madison also provided a brief overview on the federal housing grant that the City is currently gathering data for that could be beneficial in helping fix up some of older homes in town.
County Commissioner Roy Ballard reminded attendees that when they support a local business that they are supporting much more than just the service they receive in that certain establishment, that the trickle effect can be great.
There was a strong interest in establishing a community development advisory committee and were many suggestions by those present including improving the appearance of the town when entering from all directions, painting the old standpipe water tower, pave the gravel road at the city park and the promoting of current small business owners and services provided.
“The vision to improve Madison started for us over a decade ago when we started investing and preserving downtown buildings,” said Amy McClelland. “We often wondered if our vision was just a pipedream, but we knew the key to a viable downtown area would be an eating establishment for starters,” she said.
That is where Madison alumni Andy Massoth came in to play when he approached them about his plan to open a restaurant.
“We were ecstatic that someone else was on board and buying into our vision, but we knew there needed to be more to make the early plans viable,” said McClelland.
There were many asking when the next meeting would be and someone even described it as a pep rally for Madison.
Megan Dickinson who is assisting the McClelland’s with the promotion process was very excited about what came of the meeting. “It was very positive with great engagement from the community. I felt like there was such an eagerness and a hunger to build on the momentum,” said Dickinson. “There were great questions and it gave community members the opportunity to share ideas with each other, connect and begin finding a common vision for Madison’s future.”
The meeting ended during the KSU basketball game and a large crowd stayed around to celebrate a wildcat victory. But, all the positivity to come from the meeting appeared to be an even bigger victory for the community of Madison.
