A Kansas senator, city council members, school administrators and board members, county commissioner, small business owners and community members showed up in droves in support of improvements being done within the community.

Harry C’s, owned by Jason and Amy McClelland, was bustling with activity while patrons enjoyed fresh Mexican food from Haroldo and Sara Castaneda’s food truck. Close to a hundred people showed up excited about the future of Madison and to hear updates and to brainstorm together to prioritize what projects are the most important.

