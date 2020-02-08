Hamilton Elementary School Teacher Lisa Ballard’s husband, Roy Ballard, joined the fifth- and sixth-grade class recently to share his poetry.
According to Lisa Ballard, Roy has been writing poetry for most of his adult life. Roy always wears a hat when he shares his poetry. He has had since he was 14 years old. Roy’s brother, Tom, sold junk iron to earn money. With the money Tom earned he brought the hat, but decided he didn’t like it, so he gave it to Roy.
Roy wore the hat for many, many years. He wears the hat now when he recites poetry because the hat tells the story; I’ve been there, done that, and it reminds Roy of the times gone by.
The fifth- and sixth-grade class has been working on poetry for the past few weeks, and Roy jumped at the opportunity to read his work to the students, just as he has been doing for the past three years.
Each student thoroughly enjoyed Roy’s poetry and claimed it inspired them to better themselves as poets.
Catherine Seiter, a sixth-grade student, said, “Roy’s poetry was relatable” and “motivated her to write using personal experiences.”
A few of Roy’s poems were quite memorable to the class. Ethan Jones, also a sixth-grader, enjoyed Roy’s poem “Buddy,” which describes Roy’s experience having to put his beloved dog down.
Most of the students enjoyed the poem titled “The Hills” due to Roy’s description and attention to detail when writing about the Flint Hills.
Ballard is a Greenwood County commissioner in the First District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.