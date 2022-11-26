Madison veteran Randy Rice recently experienced an unforgettable trip during the 20th annual Honor Flight sponsored by SCC (Southern Coffey County). And not only was it a trip of a lifetime for Randy but was even more special because he got to experience it with his grandson, Reeston Cox.

Reeston is a junior at SCC and is Rice’s third grandchild to serve as a Guardian in the Honor Flight Program as Jamison Chapman served on two flights with SCC and Keauna Meyer served on two flights in Wamego.

