Madison veteran Randy Rice recently experienced an unforgettable trip during the 20th annual Honor Flight sponsored by SCC (Southern Coffey County). And not only was it a trip of a lifetime for Randy but was even more special because he got to experience it with his grandson, Reeston Cox.
Reeston is a junior at SCC and is Rice’s third grandchild to serve as a Guardian in the Honor Flight Program as Jamison Chapman served on two flights with SCC and Keauna Meyer served on two flights in Wamego.
Rice served in the Kansas Army National Guard from Feb. 2, 1975, until June of 1998 when he retired. He then came out of retirement on December 17th, 2005, and served until January 8th, 2018, when he retired for good as an E9 Sergeant Major.
This year’s Honor Flight got underway with a 2 a.m. start on Nov. 9 meeting at the SCC High School in LeRoy where they were welcomed with special Honor Flight clothing and everything they needed for their trip. Rice described the Guardians as being well prepared and treated them with the utmost care and respect. “They were on top of everything even asking if our phones were charged before we left and taking our luggage,” said Rice.
As the caravan of veterans left LeRoy there were people lining the streets waving and saluting them. They also had Patriot Guard riders escorting them to Burlington to pick up the medical staff then on to Beto to pick up more Veterans where a flag line and many people were there clapping and thanking them for their service. From there, it was on to Ottawa where they picked up more Veterans and again the same welcome there. “Each stop along the way everywhere we went, there were always people there waiting for us. They did not have to be, but they chose to be,” explained Rice.
A direct flight from Kansas City landed them in Baltimore, Maryland to scenes of water cannons shooting across the plane as it taxied in for an emotional welcome.
The group made stops at the Naval Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, Air Force Memorial and even saw where the plane struck the Pentagon during 9/11.
There were lots of tears along the way for the Veterans during the trip as it was such a touching journey for many. It was at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where they watched the changing of the guard. This was where Rice first got emotional. “My grandson asked me if I was alright and I told him I just had gotten ‘dust in my eyes’ and I was fine,” said Rice.
Reeston quickly figured out through the remainder of the trip that Grandpa was ok, it just got a little “dusty” at times especially during the first night when they arrived at the hotel and had “Mail Call.”
Rice would explain, “This was a surprise to me, and I would venture to say that at one point or maybe even two, we were all moved to tears by this. It was emotional reading the mail from family, friends and school children.”
After retiring for the evening to get some rest the next morning it was off to the WWII Memorial where the group was greeted by third grade students with posters and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance as the Veterans made their way to the Memorial.
Once they arrived at the Memorial it seemed to get a little bit “dusty” again as Rice remembered his Uncle Dana Sherman who was a Captain in Service Battery 1-127th FA 35th Division and served in the Kansas National Guard. He was fighting through the Battle of The Bulge until his jeep hit a landmine, severely injuring him. Rice also served in that same unit in the 90’s as First Sergeant. “It was a very moving place and I’m glad I got to share it with Reeston.”
The Vietnam Memorial was also challenging for him. When he was a young boy in cub scouts, they had a boy scout come to their meetings and that boy also happened to live just a couple houses from Randy during that time. Gary A Hendrickson was his name. When he became an adult he was a Marine bravely serving our country in Quang Tri, Vietnam in March of 1967 when he was killed in action. Rice was nine years old when that happened, but it left a lasting impression.
“I got a photo from the Wall of Faces website of Gary in uniform and printed and framed it. Reeston and I shared a moment, and I placed the picture by his name while Reeston got to rub Gary’s name on the memorial wall. For a little while there was a face with a name. We also did the same for SSGT Floyd H Robinson of Burlington who was MIA in March of 1969. I never met the man, but as I lived in Burlington, I wanted to do this for him,” he explained.
The last stops of the trip were the Korean Memorial, Nurse’s Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Martin Luther King and Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial. Unfortunately, due to Capital Police having it closed down, the group was unable to tour the White House.
As they arrived back in Kansas City, they were welcomed home the same way they departed at each stop with lots of flags, people clapping and many thanks for their service.
“The best part of the whole trip for me was sharing this experience with my grandson of course. The second thing was seeing the Vietnam Veteran’s Wall. I encourage every Veteran to apply for this moving adventure. This is about sharing with our youth and healing the Veteran. Both will learn something and will build a bond that will never be forgotten,” said Rice.
