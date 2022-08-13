The Madison School Board met one final time before the new school year begins with plenty of items on the table to discuss.
First off, the Madison FFA entertained the board sharing their plans and activities for the upcoming school year. The club have lots of things scheduled that will keep them busy working with the community, elementary students and more. Superintendent Stephen Jowers commended the FFA on their presentation and let the board know he had also requested for clubs such as FFA, PAWS and Recreation Committees to start taking minutes for the board packets monthly to document all the activities going on within the clubs.
Mark Adams, Transportation Director, presented some changes in the transportation policy and spoke about the GPS tracking systems that will be placed on every bus this school year. This system will help parents keep better track of their children, get alerts when buses are getting close and being able to track it all the way back to the school to ensure their children arrived safely if they wish.
He advised that while he hoped to have it up and running by the first day of school, it was a new system, and he wasn’t sure it would be but would be rolled out very soon. Once it is ready to go, they will send out information on how to get signed up. Adams also explained the importance of all school personnel driving school vehicles will need to follow the vehicle check out process and the pre-trip inspections which will help ensure that the vehicles don’t run out of oil or gas and that the tires are aired up and good to help eliminate mechanical issues while on the road.
Since Adams is defensive driving certified, he will start cycling all staff who are on the road with school children through a class to get them educated and certified helping make for even safer trips.
While speaking about transportation, Jowers indicated there was a need for an additional sedan or van as there were many times last school year that they were short on transportation for just a student or two. They will continue to research to see if they can find something that fits in their budget and bring to the board for approval.
Bus drivers seem to be in high demand and there was concern about the lack thereof. Adams said they would make it work but would like to have a couple more in the mix. There seems to be some reluctancy for drivers to pick up activity routes. It was agreed that the pay for those routes could be the reason for finding help and Jowers’ goal in the near future is to re-evaluate those pay rates.
Enrollment numbers district wide are currently over 250. “I don’t’ know the last time those numbers have been that high,” commented Jowers and he mentioned there were still kids enrolling in the last week. One of the younger classrooms is so full that if it continues to grow, they may need to look into dividing that one particular class up. Jowers commented that they have seen an increase in kids coming from other towns.
Jowers and High School Principal Tammy Baird addressed some changes made to the student handbook with an increase in community service hours needed for the Black/Gold program, final exam changes and how dual credit hours are graded just to name a few.
The budget was discussed, and it was moved to publish it as presented with the budget hearing being scheduled for September 12 at 7:30 p.m. Jowers was pleased to announce the district was financially better off this year than the last year and he would like to use some of the extra funds for technology, purchase the additional vehicle and to work with salaries across the board.
Summer maintenance report showed that the changes to the school board office were mostly completed as well as other maintenance was wrapping up.
Updated quotes were given on the Weight Room/Ag Building expansion that seems to be at a standstill. No blueprints were available by the company, just a new quote in which did not settle well with the board members as the cost still seems extreme. The current quote was to add on to the south side of the new gym making a weight room and two large Ag rooms with bathrooms. The first quote for the weight room and separate Ag building was $2.9 million as presented a few months ago. This bid for adding everything to the south of the new gym was still at $1.6 million. The board will continue to brainstorm on ways to make the improvements at a more reasonable cost.
After a 25 minute executive session for personnel, the board voted to hire Lukas Preeo as Assistant Junior High Football Coach. Motion carried 6-0.
Meeting adjourned at 9:41 p.m.
