Courtesy The Eureka Herald
On Monday, August 1, Greenwood County Commissioners continued discussion of the road issue at Otter Creek along 40th Street.
Last week, commissioners directed County Counselor Paul Dean to draft a letter directing for gates spanning across the public roadway to be removed. This letter was then to be delivered by the Sheriff’s Office.
Monday morning, Commissioner Paul Hodge began discussion by sharing that he had went to view the road and questioned if any of his fellow commissioners had visited the location. None of the other members voiced that they had visited the location. After noting that he was absent from last week’s meeting, Hodge stated, “So the decision was made for him to take the gates down to benefit someone else, across private property, without anyone looking at the roads” (he noted during discussion that portions were more like trails than a road). Commissioner Chuck Spradlin stated that no matter the condition of the roadway, it is still a public road through the first gates. Hodge then stated that it should be left as it was until a good determination is made.
Property manager CA Floyd, who was on the agenda to discuss the matter, shared that he was not blocking the road to be a jerk, this was done to keep livestock in. Commissioner Roy Ballard noted that the issue is that this is an open road. Hodge questioned if there was documentation to support this. Register of Deeds Marsha Ramsey shared that this was an open road and noted that the property owner is not paying taxes on it. Ballard stated that per Kansas Statutes, an obstruction cannot be placed on an open road. He continued, sharing that no man-made structure could obstruct a public road. Ballard told Floyd that a gate couldn’t be placed across the road simply because it is handy for livestock. Floyd then shared that the road comes to an end on his boss’s property. When Hodge asked if the road being discussed was neighbor Ron Rader’s only access to his property, Floyd shared that there is access on the south side of Otter Creek.
Rader first shared that the road in question used to reach from 40th to 30th before a small section at his property was closed. In reference to the secondary route mentioned by Floyd, Rader noted that once in a while, a four-wheeler or truck can pass through, but due to washouts, even this is sometimes not feasible. Rader noted that there is no way to get farm equipment through this route. Ballard noted that the bottom line was that a gate could not be placed across an open road. Hodge then questioned, “Even though it is on private property?” Ballard then reiterated that the road is open and not private property. Hodge then stated that this had previously been an issue, referencing an individual in the audience he referred to as Mr. Coble. Coble reported that approximately 7 years ago, this had been an issue discussed at the county shop. Coble then stated that Rader had been at the meeting with the township. Rader stated that he had not attended a meeting with the township. Ballard then stated that the township cannot close the road. Floyd noted that he had been given permission from his boss to represent him and noted that where the road legally ends, they would be building a gate.
When Hodge mentioned not making Floyd take the gates down, Ballard stated that gates must be removed. Ballard continued, noting that what was being discussed was the path of the roadway. When Hodge asked how Floyd was supposed to move his cattle, Ballard stated that a temporary gate could be used, but no permanent structure could be built on an open road. Ballard noted that he realized this was handy, but it is against the law. Floyd noted that they are in the same situation on the south side of the creek, sharing that Rader has a gate on that side that they cannot pass through as it is locked.
As discussion continued, Rader shared that the road at his property was closed in approximately 1967 due to flooding issues and the township not wanting to continue maintenance of the section closed.
The option of a cattle guard was mentioned as permissible.
After Floyd noted that they would be interested in closing the road, Ballard shared that they cannot close the road and more than likely, Rader would have to agree to close it. Ballard later shared that it wasn’t Rader making him remove the gate, it was Kansas law.
Floyd explained that he believed what started this was that, when his boss purchased the property, he was under the impression that the road ended on his property and it didn’t access anyone else’s.
County records will be reviewed in regards to the matter. While this is being researched, gates were to remain open for access.
Road and Bridge Supervisor Darrel Chrisman shared that the department had spoken with 811 (Call Before You Dig) and crew members were out beginning repair of North Rock Ridge Cove. Chrisman shared that the boom mower would be moving to work on ditches/corners in the Fall River area. Questions were posed regarding whether or not the mower had been out in the Virgil area. Emergency Management Director and Noxious Weed Department Employee Levi Vinson told commissioners that this was to be completed, but the right-of-way from Hamilton to Virgil had been mowed.
Commissioners approved the purchase of a 2014 F-150 for the amount of $17,000 for a Road and Bridge work truck. During discussion, Chrisman shared plans for auctioning three of their trucks.
Hodge questioned in regards to the bid let out on high priority/poor condition bridges, asking if any of them had been fixed. Chrisman shared that the only one that had been repaired so far was the one located on Y25. Ballard discussed reaching out to the contractor to discuss the timeline for completion. In regards to the other two bridges included within this, Hodge discussed looking for someone who could complete the work in a timely fashion. When Hodge expressed frustration over items not being completed, Spradlin stated that items are getting done, but not in Hodge’s area. Hodge noted that it didn’t matter whose area it was in, adding that he was aware that there are items that are priority. Ballard discussed mapping out road responsibilities, noting the need to coordinate parties who need to be involved in the process to get this accomplished. Greenwood County Sheriff Heath Samuels shared roads in need of attention due to washouts, referencing 90th Street near the Beaumont area, G Road and F75 Road. Chrisman noted that they would smooth this out. Chrisman shared that he had met with individuals from Vaughn’s Acres (Fall River Lake) last week and they had questioned regarding ditches and road widths for certified roads, pertaining to acceptance by the county or township.
For full coverage of this meeting, read The Eureka Herald.
Commissioners approved Eureka resident Kevin Hough filling the vacant Greenwood County Hospital Board of Trustees position.
The township Memorandum of Understanding presented during the previous meeting was brought for signature again as it had been drafted on the incorrect version of the document (municipality rather than township format). At this time, Hodge questioned regarding the process of removing a township board member. Commissioner Ben Fox stated that as this is an elected position and he believed a petition would be necessary. Fox then directed him to consult with Legal Counsel Dean on the matter. Dean was absent from Monday’s meeting. Clerk Kathy Robison shared there are steps in the process. She then noted that the question was, if an individual were removed, would there be someone in mind to fill the role?
Hodge later posed a question to fellow commission members, seeking input on an issue that had recently been brought to his attention regarding a water gap. Commissioners shared that water gaps are the individual property owner’s responsibility and if they get along with the neighboring property owner, they can come to an agreement.
No concerns were voiced to the 2nd quarter financial report.
The next meeting of the Greenwood County Commission will be held on Monday, August 8, at 9 a.m.
