There wasn’t a parking spot to be found for two blocks on New Year’s Eve when The Ranch officially opened its doors to the new bar and grill in downtown Madison. The Ranch is located at 120 N 3rd where the bar last operated as Jimmie Ds by Jim and Sharon Hoffine.
After a few weeks of cleaning, painting, new heating and air, some smaller renovations and installing new appliances, The Ranch had the perfect night to start their new business — which was welcomed by a large crowd as the Madison and surrounding communities supported them in a big way.
They offered a pulled pork meal while Colton Stueve provided live entertainment singing on stage accompanied by his guitar.
While many enjoyed a cold drink and some great food, others shot some pool and threw darts while enjoying a lively atmosphere that had long been missing from Madison.
The building is still set to undergo more renovations but has advertised being open a few nights since ringing in the New Year. Until the renovations are complete they will just be opening up a few nights during the week to offer a place to go to watch some big games in a fun relaxed atmosphere.
They are also working on trying to hire and train staff and until that happens, their hours may be somewhat sporadic. They urge everyone on Facebook to like their page, “The Ranch” to keep up with their hours as they transition into a full-time business. “We know there is a need for lunch service in town and if we can make that work, we certainly will,” said owner Jessica McMaster.
Many said it was great to see life in Madison again and just nice for a place to go to visit with friends and other community members. Many enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere and loved the idea of it being a place you felt comfortable going to right from work or the oil patch or corn field.
For now, they do have plans to be open this Saturday, Jan. 7 and will be collaborating with Olpe Chicken House by serving up fried chicken, scalloped potatoes and green beans for those who want to stop in for a great meal and a cold beverage. They will start serving at 6 p.m.
“We want everyone to know that we are a family friendly bar, feel free to bring the whole family in to eat or let them play pool or darts,” explained McMaster.
Her thoughts on the first week of operation, “we are beyond blessed to have the support of such a wonderful community. Thanks for coming to see us on New Year’s Eve and we are looking forward to seeing you again soon.”
