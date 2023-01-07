There wasn’t a parking spot to be found for two blocks on New Year’s Eve when The Ranch officially opened its doors to the new bar and grill in downtown Madison. The Ranch is located at 120 N 3rd where the bar last operated as Jimmie Ds by Jim and Sharon Hoffine.

After a few weeks of cleaning, painting, new heating and air, some smaller renovations and installing new appliances, The Ranch had the perfect night to start their new business — which was welcomed by a large crowd as the Madison and surrounding communities supported them in a big way.

