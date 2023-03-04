Bud and Janet Turner and their son Luke are no strangers to the food business in Greenwood County. Both Janet and Luke started their careers in the food industry as dishwashers years ago. Luke washed dishes for the Paddock restaurant and then also worked at Sonic and Pizza Hut in Eureka.
Janet waited tables and washed dishes in a small business in Florence, Kansas called Town and Country.
From dishwashers and waiting tables, the Turners eventually became the driving force behind local restaurants in Madison and most recently Eureka. In Madison they ran Red Brick Café for a few years, which offered excellent food and service.
From there, they bought Lo Mar in Eureka and made a lot of improvements and changes to the restaurant and enjoyed running a unique old-fashioned business that was known for their amazing hamburgers and generous portions.
After many years of running Lo Mar, Bud and Janet were ready to slow down. Janet’s love for baking and cooking inspired them to take another path.
That path would lead them to TNT Catering, Inc., a brand new catering service based out of Eureka. Bud and Jane, along with son Luke and his wife Angela work together to furnish a service that is scarce in Greenwood County.
It is family ran and they have very recently built a brand-new building right across the street from Lo Mar that they use as their cooking facilities.
The building will also provide a space in the back for 80-90 people to be used as a venue for their catering service or for people in the area who just need a nice place to host an event with or without their food services.
“We have catered Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for company parties and have served anywhere from 15-350 people so we can meet most peoples catering needs,” said Janet.
They catered a night at last summer’s Eureka Pro Rodeo, they have done wedding dinners, class reunions, alumni banquets, family reunions and more.
If you are interested in having Turner’s cater for your next event, you can reach Janet at 620-583-4375 or Luke at 620-412-3579. You can also check out their brand-new Facebook page called TNT Catering.
