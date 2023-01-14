BekahSelbyLeachSwearIn.jpg

Bekeh Selby-Leach is sworn in Monday night and will fill the vacant city council seat.

 Courtesy Paul Dean

After many months of a vacant seat on The Madison City Council, the seat has officially been filled. The seat had been vacant for close to a year after Nick Cherry suddenly resigned shortly after taking the oath.

City Clerk Victoria Stewart swore in Bekah Selby-Leach Monday night. Selby-Leach recently moved to town and will bring with her a lot of grant writing experience which will no doubt be a huge asset to the city as it works to improve and revitalize homes and businesses in the community.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.