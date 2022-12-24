Michele Johnston .jpg
Michele Johnston, R.N. at Coffey County Hospital for the last twenty-six years, has spent most of her life helping others without wanting or expecting anything in return. Afterall, it is her job to help others and seeing her patients get better was all the reward she could ever ask for.

Johnston, a Lamont native, was recently honored with a DAISY Award for being an extraordinary nurse. This is an international recognition program that honors skillful and compassionate care nurses.

