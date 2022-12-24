Michele Johnston, R.N. at Coffey County Hospital for the last twenty-six years, has spent most of her life helping others without wanting or expecting anything in return. Afterall, it is her job to help others and seeing her patients get better was all the reward she could ever ask for.
Johnston, a Lamont native, was recently honored with a DAISY Award for being an extraordinary nurse. This is an international recognition program that honors skillful and compassionate care nurses.
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the auto immune disease ITP in 1999. During his hospitalization his family truly appreciated the care and compassion shown to not only Patrick, but his entire family.
After he passed away the family felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a public way by coming up with this award.
Johnston felt humbled to be honored with this award as she is Coffey County Hospital’s inaugural recipient according to Coffey Health Systems. “I am very appreciative of the couple who picked up a pen and made the effort to submit my name for the care I had given to them,” she said.
Johnston was reluctant to take any credit as she said she was providing the same care that so many other great nurses give their patients every single day.
She indicated the best part of her job is the direct patient care and getting to know them and care for them during their time of need.
When asked about her biggest challenge as a nurse, most would expect the worldwide pandemic to be on the top of most nurses’ list, but not for her. “My biggest challenge is the computer. I remember being so scared the first time they went to a computer system for charting. We’ve had changes and are getting ready to have another one after the first of the year and hopes this will be the last one I have to learn,” said Johnston as she nears retirement age.
As for nursing in general, she loves it and hopes that more young men and women consider it as a profession as there are a lot of options within the field and jobs are anywhere you want to be.
She would go on to say, “Nursing is a great profession. It’s also one that you can easily cut back hours when needed when going through different life stages and then pick right back up again as life allows. I highly recommend it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.