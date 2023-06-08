After months and months of little to no rain and drought situations starting to become serious for livestock and crops, all it took was about 4,000 bikers in the area to give the area some much needed relief.
A few thunderstorms bringing heavy rain specifically to the Emporia area in the days leading up to the race, led to a very muddy start to the different UNBOUND races that departed Emporia.
On social media the pictures of bikers lined up for miles on both sides of the mud road carrying their bikes started surfacing. Many bikers documented walking 2-3 miles in the grass around the mud carrying their bikes as conditions were less than desirable.
The mud at around mile eleven created early problems that hampered some of them most of the way, no matter what distance.
Once the riders starting arriving in Madison mid-morning a steady stream of thousands of bikers from all over the United States and from over forty countries emerged on Madison all day long. Bikers were still coming into the Madison checkpoint that had an 11:00 PM cut-off at 12:30 AM Sunday morning and beyond.
Many riders were happy to make it back to Madison as they had endured thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong wind gusts, pea sized hail and lightning as they made their way to town late Saturday afternoon.
Even though many were caked in mud and dripping wet, it was no denying they loved Madison and the support they were given.
“Hospitality everywhere! From the cheering and support at the SAG to all the families greeting us to town and as we were heading out of town and beyond to cheer us on and offer water or whatever was needed. Madison was so welcoming to the gravel community,” Dan Dammrich, rider from Kansas City said.
“Madison exemplifies Kansas and what this sport means to the locals. Not only in Madison, but the farmers who parked their side by sides on the corners to cheer us on was great. Some had oranges, whiskey, water, bananas and beer. Those are the ones I really appreciate as the time and effort comes from their true spirit, with no corporate backing whatsoever,” said Jeff Michaelis.
Some of those he was referring to out on the dirt roads were the Gowen, McDonald and Dietel families who handed out over eight cases of soda, 14 cases of water, two cases of Coors Light, filled up over 100 gallons worth of water bottles and passed out candy and bananas to the riders.
This isn’t the first time they have participated as they have made it a family affair for years. “We enjoy talking to them, learning where they are from, hearing their stories and being able to help them with what they need,” said Rob McDonald.
The Harrison family eagerly awaits this weekend all year long and patiently wait and track for the first riders to come through. Once they get to Madison, they have been over forty miles since their last check point in usually what is the hottest part of the day.
By the time one participant made it back to Madison they were completely out of water with no support crew waiting for them downtown. The Harrisons made sure he had plenty of cold water to make the final leg to Emporia.
By evening time, a large crowd had gathered in their yard to greet the riders.
“We had several small kids who were loving cheering them on — even in the rain — and at one point in time were even doing chants as they made their way to the checkpoint which brought lots of smiles to the riders,” Marcie Harrison said.
The Harrisons were even asked to go rescue a rider who had hit a deer on their bike and get him back to town in which they did. A close call for a rider from Boston, Massachusetts resulted in a destroyed bike, but the rider seemed to be fine.
Local rider Shawn Coble is known to many from Madison and is always one that people are happy to see arrive safely back to town. Getting back to Madison is also pretty special for Coble as well.
“As a rider and a local friend to everyone in Madison, I can honestly say that it is the warmest welcome out of any of the towns that host a checkpoint for us riders in any of the UNBOUND courses. We appreciate everyone there that supports us and makes it possible.” Coble said. “Every time I ride into Madison, I feel like the pain goes away and the fun really begins. I’m so thankful that Madison allows us to come through.”
A rider from New Brunswick, Canada reached out to us to let us know how appreciative they were for Madison and their volunteers.
“Those volunteers were nothing short of amazing! The Crew for Hire there saved my ass. I barely got off my bike and passed out on the ground. When I awoke five minutes later with about 10 volunteers with me, they had food and ice for me and had me up and riding again in no time. Did I finish the 100? Hell, yeah I did — it was a struggle, but I did it,” said Jen Clarke.
She went on to say, “This is a tough event, but it was so wonderful to see so much support from the communities. People seemed to genuinely enjoy being a part of it, THANK YOU!”
Once riders got back to Madison there were a lot of comments about how they were almost done. Whether they had ridden the 350, 200 or 100, they only had about forty more miles to get to the finish line and just that alone gave many of them the motivation to keep going.
Some did not make it to the finish line for different reasons, and others finished no matter how long it took. Sixty-year-old Peter Rajcani knew he was not going to finish the 350-mile race before the finish line chute was taken down and the thousands of people crowding the streets in Emporia had gone home, but he had a desire to finish and he did.
Sunday morning at about 9:30 a.m. a biker rolled into Madison from the East looking weary and muddy.
“We saw a biker coming, but by time we realized it was really someone from the race, he had already gone by the house,” said Harrison. It was a couple hours later when they started seeing on Facebook that someone had tracked a biker that was still active from the 350-mile route that was not too far out from the finish line in Emporia.
“Had we known he was still active and trying to finish, we would’ve no doubt been outside cheering him on as he went by.” she said.
Rajcani finished the race just shy of 48 hours — 11 hours past the cut off time — with a small group of people there to spray champagne and congratulate him on his finish. He spent the night in the Hamilton post office and got up early Sunday morning to finish the race. Talk about endurance and a lot of willpower to finish the race long after he had been disqualified.
Stories like that are what makes this race so special to many of the volunteers and fans who cheer them on as they make their way through the Flint Hills.
According to history, the route will go north for the next few years and then cycle back down to Madison two years after that. Many fans and volunteers will anxiously be awaiting the arrival and be ready for another UNBOUND Gravel takeover.
