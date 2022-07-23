It only took one year away from education for Carolyn Davis to realize how much she missed having an impact on students’ lives. Even during the craziness of COVID and all the mask wearing that chased her away in the first place, it couldn’t deny the fact that she missed helping kids achieve success as they pursue their dreams.
“I missed making a difference with students and hopefully, I can pick up where I left off — I was just exhausted from wearing masks in school, wearing masks at games and practices, and just tired of the craziness.”
Most may know Davis more from her days on the court as half of one of the premiere coaching duos in the state alongside Jesse Nelson. She is part of the winningest basketball program in the state of Kansas with 951 wins at Olpe and spent four years as a player under Nelson and 23 years by his side as an assistant. Not only was she an impactful coach, but she also made her mark in ESU Women’s Basketball history prior to her coaching days by being the second leading scorer there and being inducted into the ESU Athletic Hall of Honor.
Davis was also selected to be a member of the coaching staff for the 2016 McDonald’s All-American game in Chicago and was one of the most rewarding experiences as a coach.
“As a coach, I always try to creative positive memories and experiences for my players, but that game was one where I actually enjoyed the memories and experiences for myself.” She also has four state championship rings, one coming from her Junior year at Olpe as a player with the last one coming in 2021 which was her last year coaching.
Her successes don’t end on the court, she has been just as impactful in the classroom counseling students and helping them achieve whatever their dreams may be. In fact, she helped five students receive very prestigious, full ride scholarships. Not often do you hear of these types of awards being presented, but she had one Rudd scholarship recipient and four Hagen scholarship recipients during her 10 years as Olpe High School counselor.
“I take great pride in helping students find the best fit and preparing them for the next step upon high school Graduation whether it be to join the workforce, join the military or attend a two- or four-year college,” she said. “Most importantly I want to help students find success and also help them take responsibility for their own decisions and actions and be ok with them. We want graduates from MHS to be productive citizens in this ever-changing world that we all can be proud of.”
This year her role at Madison High School will not involve any coaching. Davis said she’s just not ready to be committed to that again right now.
“MHS (Girls) Basketball is in great hands with Coach Nienstedt leading the way and I just want to use my time and energy to be the best counselor I can be,” she said. To be a successful coach you don’t have much down time throughout the year. It takes a lot of time and energy and after enjoying a somewhat quiet last year free of those duties, she has found that she has enjoyed her free time. “It has allowed me more time to help my husband on the farm, golf, spend time outdoors and chase around my adult children,” she said.
While it’s been 26 years, Davis is no stranger to Madison as she spent a year counseling, teaching and coaching there in the late ‘90s.
“I remember telling those Madison 8th Grade Girls that I coached that I was leaving. That was one of the hardest things I had ever done,” she recalled. Davis explained it as a time in her life where she knew she would eventually have kids and if she didn’t take the job opportunity in Olpe where her kids would attend school, she may never have had another chance and she didn’t ever want to be in a situation where she was coaching against her own kids.
After one year at Madison, she made the move to Olpe and as they say the rest is history. Davis, without a doubt, will help give Madison’s students and graduating Seniors every opportunity and will help lead them with knowledge and passion like she has done in every other aspect of her life including with her own family. She has been married to Brett for 26 years and he currently works at Sauder Custom Fabrications. She has two daughters: Frankie is 23 works as a Dental Hygienist residing in California. Neleh is 20 and will graduate in May from KU and will pursue her master’s in clinical psychology.
Madison is fortunate to have someone with the work ethic and prestige that Carolyn Davis brings to Bulldog Nation.
“I’m beyond excited to put all of my time and energy into being the best staff member at MHS as possible,” said Davis.
