On Monday, July 10th the City of Madison held a special council meeting to discuss needs for the proposed 2024 budget.
After discussion, it is expected that they will exceed the revenue neutral rate that was set for 2023. The city does not want to raise the mill levy levy any higher than possible, but Mayor Dean says he doesn’t see how they can get around it. “With having a city clerk position open and the need to be competitive on pay and benefits to obtain a good hire for the position, I just don’t see that we have a choice,” said Mayor Paul Dean.
Dean said that the hopes are absolutely to not have to need an additional raise of 5 mill levy levies for the budget in September, but indicated they need to position themselves so that it is available if needed.
After a motion by Jenn Boles and a second by Bekah Selby-Leach, the motion to notify the county of the intention of exceeding the revenue neutral rate and raising it 5 mills from the 2023 rate for the proposed 2024 budget was approved.
The final budget hearings will be held in September and it is hopeful that the actual increase will not be that significant.
In other business, the council approved an additional $2,000 payment to the individual doing the concrete work at the fire barn and the Apostolic Church. The original bid for the fire barn was $17, 500 and they had only paid the contractor $15,500. Boles moved to pay the remaining $2,000, seconded by Jody Thomas and passed 4-0.
The concrete work done around and in front of the Apostolic Church was paid in full in the amount of $6500 with the church paying half of that expense in the amount of $3,250.
The next regularly scheduled city council meeting is Monday, July 17th at 7:00 p.m.
Meeting adjourned at 7:33 p.m..
