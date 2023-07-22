On Monday, July 10th the City of Madison held a special council meeting to discuss needs for the proposed 2024 budget.

After discussion, it is expected that they will exceed the revenue neutral rate that was set for 2023. The city does not want to raise the mill levy levy any higher than possible, but Mayor Dean says he doesn’t see how they can get around it. “With having a city clerk position open and the need to be competitive on pay and benefits to obtain a good hire for the position, I just don’t see that we have a choice,” said Mayor Paul Dean.

