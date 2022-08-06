Jane Linhart and Chelsea Williams joined the Monday night meeting to request approval of activities for the Homecoming celebration planned for Saturday, September 17th. Linhart discussed plans and asked for permission to hold the Madison Alumni Association Street Dance downtown. Williams was there on behalf of Main Street Momma’s to have a beer garden that night as a fundraiser for their group. The council approved both requests and will work on permits required for the beer garden once the times and location are established.

In other business, the council also approved the renewal of King’s Pub & Grub’s CMB License and approved the purchase of two fire pits for the City Lake as discussed at the last meeting. The motion to approve just two was so they could see quality and see how they hold up in the elements before purchasing additional firepits at just under $300 apiece.

