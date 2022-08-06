Jane Linhart and Chelsea Williams joined the Monday night meeting to request approval of activities for the Homecoming celebration planned for Saturday, September 17th. Linhart discussed plans and asked for permission to hold the Madison Alumni Association Street Dance downtown. Williams was there on behalf of Main Street Momma’s to have a beer garden that night as a fundraiser for their group. The council approved both requests and will work on permits required for the beer garden once the times and location are established.
In other business, the council also approved the renewal of King’s Pub & Grub’s CMB License and approved the purchase of two fire pits for the City Lake as discussed at the last meeting. The motion to approve just two was so they could see quality and see how they hold up in the elements before purchasing additional firepits at just under $300 apiece.
Councilman Earl Murphy reported that the boat dock had serious issues and even though it wasn’t popular, they had to close the boat ramp last weekend due to some immediate repairs that needed to be made. He reported that as of Monday evening the work was done, but they were going to keep it blocked off for a few days to make sure the steel and concrete would hold before allowing boats back on it. He also reported that some gravel had been hauled in to improve areas that were of concern around the lake.
In other lake business, a couple has approached the city to serve as camp hosts and there was discussion about needing clarification of what duties will fall on the lake caretaker and what duties would be the responsibility of the camp hosts. They also discussed how the application process would be handled for potential camp hosts and all agreed that there would need to be a contract in place stating what was expected of them. City Clerk Victoria Stewart-Jones will work on coming up with a contract for council approval at the next meeting and they will address how to go about approving camp hosts.
There was also a request to make an exception for handicap campers to be able to stay in a spot longer than the allowed time. That request was tabled until the next meeting as not all council members were present.
