Mark your calendars as the fourth annual cruise night to honor the senior class is scheduled for Sunday, April 23. According to event organizer Marcie Harrison, the event is earlier than normal due to the jam packed school schedule this Spring.
“I hate to schedule functions on Sundays as I know that for many that is a day of rest with family, but to pull this off that really is the only choice we had,” explained Harrison.
Harrison started this event in 2020 when school was shut down and the senior class didn’t know if they were going to get an in-person graduation or not. She wanted to do something to honor the class on the date of their originally scheduled graduation so came up with the idea of a cruise night.
From there, the future classes wanted to keep the new tradition going, so Harrison has kept adding things to the event each year and it has turned into a fun-filled evening for the entire community.
The members of the Class of 2023 who choose to participate will ride in their own individual decorated vehicle through the parade.
“The seniors have all been notified of the plans and I hope that they will all participate in the event this year,” said Harrison.
The activities will get under way at 3 p.m. and wrap up around 8 p.m.. The schedule has not yet been finalized as there are still several events being added.
“What we do know for sure is there will be the highlight of the day with the parade, a hot dog feed, cornhole tourney and a cruise and park,” she said. “There are other activities being planned, but just not confirmed as of yet.”
The cruise and park is something new for those with classic cars, antique cars or show cars that want to join in the fun but do not want to be in the parade. We will have a special area roped off for those participants where they will have a great view of the parade all while staying dry.
Harrison does encourage any and everyone to join in the parade as it leaves the high school and winds around the downtown area a few times. Floats, cars of any kind, tractors, bicycles, etc. You can decorate in black and gold or go with your own theme. Anything goes in the parade — even if you want to drive your everyday car — it’s all about supporting and celebrating the Class of 2023.
With no Madison Days for the last several years many clubs, classes and organizations have missed fundraising opportunities and Harrison said this event would be a great way for some clubs/classes to raise some money. Those who have done fundraisers in the years past have been more than successful and very pleased with the money raised for their group.
If someone wants to host an event whether it be a fundraiser or just an activity to add to the fun filled day, contact Marcie Harrison at 620-437-7331.
If you are on Facebook, you can check out the event called “Class of 2023 Senior Cruise Night.” There you will find all the updated information you will need to know.
