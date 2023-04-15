There will be something for everyone downtown Madison on Sunday, April 23. Whether it be goat roping, cornhole or cars, the brick streets of Madison will come to life as the community comes together to celebrate the Class of 2023.
Event organizer Marcie Harrison hopes that people will join the seniors in the parade with a float, business vehicle, motorcycles, rangers, golf carts, etc.
“If you want to join in the fun with your everyday driver that is fine, too,” she said. “We’d love to see all that community spirit and see lots of black and gold.”
Line up for the parade is at the high school and will make its way downtown shortly after 4 p.m.
If you would rather get your favorite car, motorcycle, truck or rat rod out but don’t want to be in the parade, there is another option for car lovers to enjoy. The area from 4th and Main to 3rd and Main (both sides of the street) will be dedicated for all those cars who want to cruise to town, but do not want to participate in the parade. There you will get to be the welcoming committee as the parade enters Main Street.
And the adults aren’t the only ones who get to show off their cars. There will be a Kiddie Car Show for those six and under to decorate their favorite battery-operated car and “cruise in” to Buckeye to be judged after the parade. The best vehicle will be awarded a prize. It does not have to be battery-operated, it can be a bike, wagon or even a stroller.
The Main Street Mommas will be having a hot dog/pulled pork feed and live music is planned while you are enjoying your meal so be sure to bring those lawn chairs and plan on staying awhile. Be sure to check out PAWS bake sale and raffle that elementary school classes put together.
Goat roping will take place at the park, but then make your way back downtown to watch the intense competition in the cornhole tournament.
The First Christian Church Youth Group will be having a concession stand downtown for drinks and snacks all evening long. Rumor has it they will have popcorn and sno cones as well as drinks and other snacks!
If you are feeling onery, you can stop by the Lady Dawgs Basketball Fundraiser where you can vote for the girl you would like to get a pie in the face. Each vote is $1 and the person with the most money in their bucket at 6 p.m. will literally take one for the team by getting a pie in the face.
Local businesses are opening their doors during this event so be sure to stop in and check them out. Harry C’s Gasoline Alley, The Ranch, Slate Creek Antiques (David & Tonya Hudson’s shop), Madison Military Museum and The Madison Depot will open their doors so be sure to drop by them all. Be sure to check out the schedule to see when they are opening.
Be sure to watch The Madison News Facebook page for more information and there will be a link there that directs you to the event on Facebook so you can stay up to date with all the last-minute additions and details.
The schedule is subject to change due to more events being added. Also, still looking for a couple of sponsors to try to get additional people to provide music. For more information, you can contact Harrison at 620-437-7331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.