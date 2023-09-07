This is the second part in a series of introductions of new teachers within the USD 386 school district. Read along with us to learn a little bit about the new staff.
Dallas Thompson
Dallas is no stranger to Madison as he is a 2014 alumni who picked up some state championship rings during his time as a Bulldog. He was on the back-to-back state football championship teams and also was a state champion in the discus.
Dallas Thompson
Dallas is no stranger to Madison as he is a 2014 alumni who picked up some state championship rings during his time as a Bulldog. He was on the back-to-back state football championship teams and also was a state champion in the discus.
He has spent time interning for the Kansas Jayhawks football team, the Kansas City Chiefs and was a clubhouse manager for the Wichita Wind Surge which is an affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Most recently, Dallas was Director of Football Operations at Butler County Community College.
He will be teaching high school business and will help lead Bulldog Ink as well as assisting the junior high football team.
Thompson attended Hutchinson Community College and Washburn University majoring in Sports Management while participating in track there. He is currently attending Fort Hays State University on-line while working towards his Business Education degree.
“I’m looking forward to just getting back into the community and having an impact within the school that did so much for me growing up. I hope that I can help have that same type of impact on the students today,” Thompson said.
Thompson along with wife Kortnie (Harrison) and 11-month-old daughter, Haddie, moved back to Madison in May after being away since both graduated from Madison.
He enjoys spending time with family and is a huge college football fan.
