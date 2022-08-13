The Madison Pacesetters 4-H Club is celebrating their 75th year anniversary and are planning a big celebration on October 8th. They would like to find as many alumni they can to help the current club celebrate this monumental milestone.
If you were a Madison Pacesetters member at anytime over the last 75 years, please reach out to Rachel Ballard and give her your address so you can be included in the special celebration. They are also looking for pictures, memories, old club books, or anything related to Madison 4-H over the years.
(0) comments
