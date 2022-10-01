Renovations have recently begun at The Senior Center to update the interior of the building.
The first phase of the project was the new ceiling, which is almost complete. The volunteers helping with the transformation — up to this point — have been Donna Presley, Anita Ramsey, Sheila Newman and Candee Martin and they have now started on the second phase which is removing wallpaper. The next steps will be to paint the walls and then the final phase will be to replace the floors.
They hope to have it all completed by Nov. 9, when they plan to serve their first evening meal since before COVID-19 began. They are excited to get people back in their building for food and fellowship and now that the lunch numbers have started to get back to pre-pandemic levels, they are looking forward to providing a monthly meal to the community in the evenings again.
They invite the public to stop in and see the progress they are making on the inside and they would love to feed you a good meal while you are there. They have some improvements they plan to make on the outside of the building in the future but need to take it one step at a time.
They are also reportedly looking for anyone who would like to volunteer their time to help with taking down the wallpaper or painting, saying they wouldn’t turn any help away.
They are looking forward to their fist evening meal, so be sure to mark your calendar for Nov. 9th and watch The Madison News for more details at a later date.
