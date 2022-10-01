image0 (42).jpeg

Cook Donna Presley has some fun while she rips old wallpaper off the walls during the remodel.

 Marcie Harrison/Madison News

Renovations have recently begun at The Senior Center to update the interior of the building.

The first phase of the project was the new ceiling, which is almost complete. The volunteers helping with the transformation — up to this point — have been Donna Presley, Anita Ramsey, Sheila Newman and Candee Martin and they have now started on the second phase which is removing wallpaper. The next steps will be to paint the walls and then the final phase will be to replace the floors.

