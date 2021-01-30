The Bulldogs have shot above 50% in the last three contests and are hoping that shooting will carry into the semi-final round. The higher shooting percentage could have to do with a more balanced attach and a more patient offense.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick 21-2 advantage over MdCV Thursday night and kept the foot on the gas the rest of the way outscoring the Trojans 60-23. Senior Chase Harrison led the way with 19, Drew Stutesman was right behind him with 18, Hunter Engle and Brome Rayburn added 8, Isaac Miser with 4, Braden Foltz with 2 and Ryan Wolgram with 1.
Next up were the Hartford Jaguars Friday night. The Bulldogs seemed a little out of sync in the opening quarter and only had a 6-point lead after the first eight minutes of play.
They got things clicking in the second and found themselves up 32-19 at the break. Things would keep spiraling for Hartford and Madison would leave with a 61-22 victory. Harrison led the way with 15, Brome Rayburn and Wolgram with 12 apiece, Engle 7, Miser 6 and Stutesman with 6 each and Trace Dannels with 3.
Monday night the Bulldogs squared off with the SCC Titans in the opening round of The Lyon County League Tournament. Madison was once again a little slow getting things going in the first quarter, but kicked it into overdrive in the second quarter and found themselves with a comfortable 37-13 lead at the half.
Madison never looked back and would take a big 70-20 victory after shooting 63% from the field. Chase Harrison would pick up his 1,000th point at White Auditorium during the 100th LCL Tournament and would finish with 15 points on the night. Brome Rayburn also put up 15 points, Stutesman 11, Engle 10, Miser 7, Foltz 6, Bryson Turner with four and Dannels with two.
If the Bulldogs can keep up the balanced scoring attack and getting those higher quality shots, they look to make a deep run in the league tournament that will resume this weekend.
