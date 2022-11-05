Lily Hudson and Coach Jenn Boles knew that this was going to be a tough year for the sophomore — thanks in part to a strong freshman class statewide coming into the mix with a lot of speed and this was certainly the case. Even with an improved time at Regionals of a minute faster than last year, Hudson was one of the last qualifiers to make it to state this year because of the tough competition.

Hudson finished 35th out of 92 runners with a time of 23 minutes at the state meet in Wamego last Saturday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.