Lily Hudson and Coach Jenn Boles knew that this was going to be a tough year for the sophomore — thanks in part to a strong freshman class statewide coming into the mix with a lot of speed and this was certainly the case. Even with an improved time at Regionals of a minute faster than last year, Hudson was one of the last qualifiers to make it to state this year because of the tough competition.
Hudson finished 35th out of 92 runners with a time of 23 minutes at the state meet in Wamego last Saturday.
Had it not been for Hudson’s perseverance all summer long training in the off season, she may have fell a little short of that state goal. “Lily ran a lot of miles this summer and trained hard this season putting in more miles than she ever has,” said Coach Boles. Boles has a lot of experience as both a runner and a coach in the Cross-Country circuit and she said that the Wamego Country Club was arguably the toughest course she’s ever seen. “It was all uphill or downhill with hardly any straights and the hills were long ones. Lily ran such an excellent race and she attacked those hills showing everyone just how strong she is and I’m so proud of her and how seriously she has taken her training,” explained Boles.
Hudson is grateful for the opportunity to run at the state meet the last few years and it has only given her more motivation to make it back her final two years and to finish even better. “State this year was definitely tough with lots of hills and fast competition. It was a good day and definitely a good experience even though I struggled with the hills,” explained Hudson.
She credits Coach Boles for all of her training on the hills during practice. “She definitely had me ready and was my biggest supporter and she deserves so much of the credit for my state appearances.”
Hudson knows she has a lot of work to do and knows it will take more training in the off season, but she is up to the task to come back even stronger next year. Hudson finished by saying, “I’m very thankful for everything God has done for me and I trust Him and His plan for me in the future.”
She also wanted to thank Bulldog Nation for all of their support.
Treyton Rockhill was the lone senior on the team this year and he will be greatly missed by everyone as Coach Boles called him the “heart of the team.”
Even though he was never a state contender during his two years of running, he gave it his all every single meet and had some excellent finishes and received some medals along the way.
Rockhill had plenty to say about his experience as a Bulldog Cross Country runner. “Riding in the van to the meets with my teammates and cheering them on has to be my favorite memory, but I also liked running the hills, playing games and running on the golf course during practices. It makes me feel very special to be considered the ‘heart of the team.’ My team is like my family to me and I was always there to support and encourage them like they did for me. I’d like to thank Coach Jenn Boles for coaching me and believing in me. I’d also like to thank my teammates for supporting me and my parents and Nana for coming to the meets and cheering me on.”
