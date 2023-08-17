For years the city council has watched the water fund slowly diminish due to rising costs. For the past several years they have contemplated raising rates to keep up with the rising expenses, but never actually made the decision to raise them until now. The council unanimously agreed Monday night that the time has come that raising water rates is no longer an option, but a necessity.

The first increase will be to The City of Hamilton which receives its water supply from Madison.

