For years the city council has watched the water fund slowly diminish due to rising costs. For the past several years they have contemplated raising rates to keep up with the rising expenses, but never actually made the decision to raise them until now. The council unanimously agreed Monday night that the time has come that raising water rates is no longer an option, but a necessity.
The first increase will be to The City of Hamilton which receives its water supply from Madison.
Mayor Paul Dean announced that the last time water rates had been raised for Hamilton was in 2014. Inflation rate increases recommended by the government forced their hands in making a decision that was in the city’s best interest.
The rate increase will be the current recommended rate and will take effect as early as contractually permitted to Hamilton.
In other business, Matthew Knobloch reported that in the process of tearing down a property at 425 Mulberry, he found a cellar that was not visible in the walk around and looked for council’s advisement on how to handle if it could be buried or needed to be dug up. Mayor Dean indicated that due to the city code it would need to be removed so that if a future build were to happen in that location, it would not be an issue.
Knobloch indicated there would need to be an increase in his bid due to the unforeseen circumstance. The council understood there would need to be an adjustment on the bill.
Bids were reviewed as to how to finish the building next door to city hall where the front wall is partially removed. Even though the bid for stone was about $5,000 higher, the council went with stone instead to make the building look nicer. The bid was for $14,000.
Tony Haag was also present to discuss the ball fields and the work that needs to be done. He also announced to the city council that Larry & Sherry DeWitt had made a sizable donation in the amount of $50,000 that would fund most of the work needed to be done on the hill.
The meeting was adjourned at 9:10 p.m.
