With the City of Madison recently approving the purchase of a new double-sided LED sign for the median downtown that will display videos and community events, we thought it was only fitting to talk about the current sign that sits there today.
The sign was erected in June of 2009 thanks to Madison’s Aquarius Club. The club members personally went out to Jim & Linda Meyer’s home to get the native stone to use for the base. Linda is a long-time Aquarius member.
Until this year, Aquarius has taken care of the flowers, bushes and kept the weeds under control on both sides of the sign.
Long time Aquarius member, Sharon Barnard says the sign has served the city well. “The new electronic sign will be much easier to post announcements and keep everyone informed,” Barnard said.
Thank you Aquarius for taking pride in the community and going the extra mile to give the community a sign that was a plethora of information for many years.
