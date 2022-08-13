With school just around the corner, it is a good reminder to us all to be extra vigilant around school buses and school zones. Mark Adams is in his second year as transportation director for USD #386 and after four years of driving a bus for the district, feels like he has seen enough to offer some great tips to help keep children safe. “School buses are the safest mode of motorized transportation for getting children to and from school, but injuries can occur if kids and drivers are not careful and aware when getting on and off the bus,” explained Adams. He encourages everyone to do their part to help make sure kids get to school and back home safely by doing the following:
Walk with young kids to the stop, and wait with them until the bus arrives. A lot is going on around a bus stop. Being there with your child, especially if this is their first time riding the bus, will help reinforce all the other safety measures to keep your kids safe.
Students should stay back three large steps (about 6 feet) from the stop. This will help to ensure that the bus driver sees the students and that the students can see any signals from the driver.
Your student should not approach the bus until the bus has come to a complete stop, the red lights are flashing, the stop sign is out, and the bus driver tells them to board the bus.
Don’t walk behind a bus. The area directly behind a bus has the most limited field of vision for the driver. And the exhaust coming out can be hot!
Wait for the driver before crossing the street. Once your student exits the bus, they should walk towards the front of the bus until they can make eye contact with the driver and wait to cross until the driver indicates that it is safe to proceed. Even if the driver says it is safe, your child should still stop, look left and right, then cross.
If you are approaching a bus with flashing yellow or red lights, STOP! The most dangerous place for a student is at the bus stop. There is no circumstance in which passing a bus with its red lights flashing and stop sign out is acceptable. So do those students and your conscience a favor, and stop.
Adams has spent a great deal of time working with administration to come up with the best safety guidelines and rules that are meant to keep our students safe this school year. He has also announced another resource that is bound to be a great tool for all parents whose children ride the bus.
“This year we will be using GPS tracking to be more efficient with our routes and better communicate with parents where the buses are and when parents can expect them while maintaining the highest level of confidentiality and safety of our students. In the coming weeks, parents can expect to be contacted by the school through email, phone calls, letters home, and social media as soon as we are ready to roll out the features of this program,” Adams said.
It will also serve as great tool for those parents with junior high and high school students to know when they can expect the bus to return from a game, concert or other school activities to help eliminate the wait time in the parking lots to pick them up. In inclement weather it will also help alleviate some stress knowing that their child has arrived to and from school safely.
While Adams’ hopes to have the GPS information distributed and ready to go for the first day of school, it is still a learning process for him as well and cannot guarantee it will be rolled out by then, but regardless it is coming soon.
A recent study done in Kansas showed that 1,040 drivers ignore school bus stop signs in just one single day. That is an alarming statistic and a good reminder that if the lights are flashing, don’t try passing.
