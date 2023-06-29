Mason McDonald of rural Madison looks forward to the Unbound Gravel each June, especially when the route travels south from Emporia. “Seeing all the riders of all ages and abilities is pretty amazing,” said Mason.
This summer Mason, who will be an 8th grader in Madison this fall, is training for the Sunflower Games summer track meet in July. Part of his training has been bike riding on the new bike Mason got this summer, setup for gravel riding.
Living and riding in the Flint Hills on the Unbound course, Mason has built his strength and confidence riding his bike three or five times a week.
When family friend and avid gravel biker Tim Shafer offered to mentor Mason during the Reading Tornado Trot bike race, Mason was all in.
Mason and Tim rode together Saturday morning, June 24. The race left Reading with a 7:30 morning start and about 100 riders. They peddled almost 27 miles in sun, rain, and wind. The ride covered gravel roads, and a section of the Flint Hills Nature Trail. Mason and Tim finished the course in 2 1/2 hours’ time.
The Tornado Trot bike race and 5k run / walk help to raise funds for the Handlebars of Hope program started in Emporia. Handlebars of Hope works to bring bikes as a form of transportation for education and work in Mexico.
Mason says, “I love living in the Flint Hills, and it’s pretty cool that so many people come here to ride bikes and be in our neighborhood!.” Mason is looking forward to competing in the 100, 200, and 400-meter dash at the Sunflower games along with triple jump and long jump. When asked about doing more bike races in the future Mason said, “I’m looking forward to it!”
Mason is the son of Rob and Lora McDonald of Madison.
