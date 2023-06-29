Mason McDonald of rural Madison looks forward to the Unbound Gravel each June, especially when the route travels south from Emporia. “Seeing all the riders of all ages and abilities is pretty amazing,” said Mason.

This summer Mason, who will be an 8th grader in Madison this fall, is training for the Sunflower Games summer track meet in July. Part of his training has been bike riding on the new bike Mason got this summer, setup for gravel riding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.