Editor’s Note: This is a monthly feature that will appear in The Madison News as we venture outside of the city limits of Madison to highlight people, places and events in neighboring communities to share all the good things that go on around us. We feel it is important to not only support our local businesses, but to also help out our friends in neighboring communities as well.
Little did Jay Luthi know when he built his first grain bin in his dad’s machine shed in 1978 that it would be the start of something that has since turned into a legacy for him and his family. After he completed the first few of his bins, it wasn’t long before a neighbor wanted one and then another one and as the saying goes — the rest was pretty much history. Jay opened up his business in 1983 specializing in making bins. While he was trying to get his business off the ground he also did miscellaneous farm repairs to help keep the business going in between bin orders.
Many may remember the original business name of Machine Service when Jay first started out. In 1985, they constructed the first building and then became incorporated in 1999 when the business really started to take off. Since then, there has been many changes to the buildings and new construction to allow them to stay up to date with all the latest equipment as well as be able to accommodate the production space needed to generate the product that they build and sell.
As things began to evolve in the business more recently, they changed the name to FCS MFG, Inc in 2015. FCS stands for Farm & Commercial Storage. The name isn’t the only thing that has changed for the business. They have really expanded and come leaps and bounds with their products that they construct and sell all around the country, but mostly the Midwest. As the business has grown so has the family involvement. You will find Jay doing a lot of hands-on work himself while wife Jane keeps a handle on the bookwork for the business. Son Michael joined the company in 2014 and is in charge of sales and runs the shop. Their other son Aaron came on board in 2020 and is in charge of Engineering. Although not every family member is employed there, there is no doubt that they take great pride and help whenever needed around the family business to help it succeed.
Often times at farm shows or events where they are set up, you will even see third generation children there learning the ropes with their parents or grandparents and it seems there will be many more Luthi’s in line to help keep the business going for many years to come.
It is common to see oversized bins coming through Madison and many may not know that those are being built just east of Lamont. Building storage bins is the heart of their business and are used for dry, bulk commodities. They also do other kinds of manufacturing of things such as stairs, walkways, pipe trailers, grill guards, etc. They work closely with the customers designing just what they need. FCS can also help customers determine which bin will be the best for their specific operation as they are professionals and know which bins work best in different scenarios.
The company’s products have greatly diversified over the years not just in appearances, but usability as well. In the early days of Machine Service, Inc. most bins were used to hold cattle feed and range cubes. Today, FCS tanks and silos are used not only in agricultural applications but for feed, salt & supplements, whole grains and seed and so much more as the design and capabilities of the bins have changed with the times.
In the last 15 years, the company has started building bigger structures to keep up with the growing agricultural industry. The Luthi’s have always been willing to listen to the needs of their customers. For example, they started getting a lot of calls and demands for overheard storage bins, so they went to the drawing board and came up with a design and started constructing those and the market for those bins has continued to stay strong. The overhead storage bins can store anything from seed and feed to fertilizer, minerals, sand or cement.
FCS is an important business for our area as they employ anywhere from 20-25 employees who are busy each day doing a wide variety of tasks.
“Each day is different at the shop,” said Michael Luthi. “We work as a team and our employees are used to doing various tasks throughout the day to keep products moving through the shop.”
No two days may look the same as FCS has a lot of products they make depending on demand and customer orders.
The Luthi’s take pride in hiring good quality people because they know that the reputation of their business falls in their employees’ hands, thus why they strive to hire humble, hungry, and smart employees who work well together with others.
“Part of our vision and mission is to provide a place in the Madison community where people can grow in a career, not just work a job,” said Aaron Luthi. “We want people to know that we have opportunities right here that will need all skill levels from sales and engineering to purchasing and accounting, welders, forklift operators, semi drivers, overhead crane operators, fabricators and painters as we continue to grow.”
Not only do they have the desire to strengthen the community by providing great jobs for the adults, but they also have the desire to give high school students opportunities with the hopes that it will turn into weekend work, part-time work and maybe even eventually full-time work. They are currently working with Madison High School in a work study program and currently have students hired. This will help students interested in that line of work develop their skills and gain valuable hands-on experiences before they graduate.
You will find FCS bins in at least twenty states and are shipped all over the Midwest. If the buyer is willing to pay for the shipping, they will ship their products anywhere as they do have bins within five miles of both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
A first for FCS was building four large silos for a customer in Houston located in the port area for storing Portland cement powder. The powder comes over on a barge from places like Egypt and is pneumatically conveyed into these storage silos. These silos are 12’ in diameter and 65’ of straight sidewall weighing over 26,000 pounds and hold 300 tons of cement.
Just like with any business, the FCS family is constantly looking for new ways to make storage better and easier to utilize for the customers and are even a step ahead of other larger manufacturers at times. In 2019, they filed a patent application for the design of the Advantage Series feed bin. This was deemed a huge success for the engineering team as a lot of hard work and effort went into that project.
The success of the business is really a team effort and a family affair. They hope to continue to lead the way with innovative fabrication with creative designs all while maintaining great relationships and producing high quality products for their customers for years to come.
