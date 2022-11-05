Editor’s Note: This is a monthly feature that will appear in The Madison News as we venture outside of the city limits of Madison to highlight people, places and events in neighboring communities to share all the good things that go on around us. We feel it is important to not only support our local businesses, but to also help out our friends in neighboring communities as well.

Little did Jay Luthi know when he built his first grain bin in his dad’s machine shed in 1978 that it would be the start of something that has since turned into a legacy for him and his family. After he completed the first few of his bins, it wasn’t long before a neighbor wanted one and then another one and as the saying goes — the rest was pretty much history. Jay opened up his business in 1983 specializing in making bins. While he was trying to get his business off the ground he also did miscellaneous farm repairs to help keep the business going in between bin orders.

