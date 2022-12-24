After months of being short a board member after Nick Cherry resigned from his seat shortly after being sworn in, the Madison City Council has a full council as of Monday night. The board appointed new resident Bekah Selby Leach to serve on the council.

Leach is a professor at Emporia State University and has experience in grant writing which was high on the wish list for the current members as there are many projects that are on the list in which grants would help the city out considerably.

