Whether you are an avid golfer or just play to pass some time then you already know how fortunate the Madison community is to have a golf course.
Not only is the golf course a place for kids and adults alike to spend their time, but it’s something that few other towns Madison’s size can say they have. You can see many surrounding county tags on vehicles at the course on any given weekend as it is an affordable and public course to be enjoyed by many people from nearby communities.
To many, the golf course is a place to spend time together with family or friends, for others it might be a place to go to clear their head or take out some frustration on the little white ball they choose to chase around the course. To a few, it holds a special spot in their heart because it is where some have even said their vows and celebrated their marriage with family and friends. And in many instances, it is where a community comes together to raise money for someone in need.
The Madison Golf Club was incorporated in Jan. of 1967 and the property was purchased in May of that same year. The course has been run and maintained for all these years by numerous volunteers.
Jay Rasmussen recalls trenching the waterlines to the greens in 1977 with lots of community support and people volunteering their machinery, parts and time to help transition from sand greens to the grass greens that are there today. Dan Cookson, Dick Barnard, E.J. Schneider and Bus McClelland were the driving forces behind the early years of the golf course and helped make it what it is today.
Rosemary McGuire has fond memories of the course because she grew up on it. “I have lots of memories of family nights on Sunday where some of us kids ran around — and even usually got in trouble while our parents golfed,” laughed McGuire.
As Rosemary got older she would golf on Wednesday nights which was ladies’ night and enjoyed spending that time with her mother — even though “she always beat me,” admitted McGuire.
It takes a lot of manpower and money to operate a golf course. The course is always looking for new members to join and they currently have 48 active members. Membership for a single person is $300/year while a family membership is $325. Corporate memberships are also available at a fee of $500/year. If you are interested in a membership, you can get in touch with Dee Elliott to do so.
Not a member? You don’t need to be to play. Madison’s course is one of the few around that goes by the honor system and the board members trust that visitors will pay the appropriate fees in the locked cash box at the pay station.
Green fees are $10 for 18 holes during the week and $15 for 18 holes on the weekends. Carts are available to rent for a fee of $20 for 18 holes. There is limited availability of cart shed rentals for those who might be interested in housing their cart in the sheds year-round for $150 per year.
The club house — as well as the course — are rentable for tournaments, corporate events, parties, weddings, and more for a reasonable fee.
Madison has an advantage compared to other courses in the fact that you can bring in your own beverages and food saving you money and letting you have full control over the menu when you reserve the club house.
Many fundraisers have been held raising thousands of dollars at the course over the years whether it be to help someone out with medical costs, raise money for Honor Flight or a Fire Department, or just raising money for operating expenses for the course itself. It is truly a great asset to have to help raise a lot of money quickly no matter what the cause.
Current board members are Jane Linhart, Tony Fankhauser and Dee Elliott and are adding new board members Jake Miller, Gavin Beyer and Damian Gutierrez.
Tony Fankhauser along with Steve Moreland have done an excellent job with the upkeep of the property over the past year after long time board member Gary Kile stepped down from his many years of taking such great care of the course.
There is a need and a desire to make improvements to the club house and is something that has been on the minds of those associated with the course for many years. But just like everything, the costs are substantial for a course Madison’s size. The course does accept donations and are always honored to accept Memorial contributions to go towards the beautification of the course or to purchase something that is needed in memory of a loved one.
A recent fundraiser for a young man battling brain cancer stirred up some emotion for a Madison woman and she shared what Madison’s Golf Club truly means to her and sure many will agree with her sentiments. Lifelong resident and golfer Candee Martin had the following thoughts on just how important Madison Golf Club is to her and to others:
Golf! It’s a beautiful and frustrating sport. You hit bad shot after bad shot and want to quit, but it’s that one good shot that makes you want to keep going. The game is all about striving for low scores and, if you are lucky, very lucky, the ultimate feeling when getting that elusive hole-in-one.
However, in our small town on our small golf course, it is so much more. It’s a place where people gather to do what they love and more importantly, help those they love.
That nine-hole course, the Madison Golf Club, and its dedicated volunteers make magic happen. Tournaments are planned; some for the players to win prizes, some for the course to raise operating funds and, most importantly, tournaments are planned to benefit those in need. That is what I see when I look down the fairway and onto the green. It is where the object is to put a little ball with dimples into a small hole in hopes of a low score, winning and handing those winnings to someone in need.
That right there is what golf in our small town on our small course is all about.
And that feeling is better than any hole-in-one.
