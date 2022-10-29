Whether you are an avid golfer or just play to pass some time then you already know how fortunate the Madison community is to have a golf course.

Not only is the golf course a place for kids and adults alike to spend their time, but it’s something that few other towns Madison’s size can say they have. You can see many surrounding county tags on vehicles at the course on any given weekend as it is an affordable and public course to be enjoyed by many people from nearby communities.

