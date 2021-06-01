The principal of Madison Elementary School, Stephen Jowers, will be taking on the position of Superintendent for the 2021-22 school year. He will still continue his principal job but will be taking on some added responsibilities.
Jowers has always worked at small-town schools, starting at Olpe Elementary and teaching different grade levels for six years. He then got his administration degree and began working for school district 252 as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction. Following that job, he saw that a principal position at Madison Elementary school was open.
“I noticed that this elementary principal position became available down here, and I always wanted to be an elementary principal, so I jumped at it,” Jowers said.
Along with working in small-town schools, Jowers himself grew up in a small town.
"I grew up in a small town, Canton, KS, and went to Canton Galva High School,” Jowers said. “I love the small-town feel… I see myself raising my family in a small town, I love everything about it.”
The Madison Board of Education came to Jowers and offered him the job when they realized the former superintendent and high school principal, Stuart Moeckel, would no longer be working at the school.
“I wanted some kind of consistency within the district,” Jowers said. “I knew that if we were to open it up and have somebody else come in and be the new superintendent and high school principal, there were going to be some changes that were going to be made. I like the direction that we are going in. Consistency is always really, really good with staff as well.”
Although Jowers likes the direction that the school is going in, he mentioned that he wanted to make some changes involving the social-emotional screening and education for students and teachers.
“There are not too many changes that I want to come in and make, because, as I said, I like the direction that the schools are going,” Jowers said. “A few of the things that we are looking at are social-emotional screening and social-emotional learning for our staff and students that will help benefit our students.”
With more power often comes a separation between the leader and their students, but Jowers is determined to not allow his higher status to affect his relationships with teachers and students.
“I am so glad that I get to keep my elementary principal position,” Jowers said. “I have built a really strong relationship with a lot of the students down here at the elementary… That’s why we do it, we do it for the kids. They have always said the higher up you get, the less connection with kids you have, but I want to keep that connection as strong as possible.”
For the next school year, Jowers is looking forward to getting schools somewhat back to normal following this strange school year due to COVID.
“I’m thankful to the board for giving me this opportunity,” Jowers said. “I have a great staff down here, and I think we are ready to go. I am glad all of this COVID mess is coming to an end, or at least I hope it is coming to an end, but just getting the staff back to teaching and not having to worry about a bunch of other things will be great.”
