Christmas came a little early for Main Street Mommas as they were presented with a check for $17,647.54, which was their share of a record-breaking year of money raised for the various organizations.
Momma member Chelsea Williams was on hand to receive the check and is so thankful for everyone’s support.
“It will help us to continue giving back to the children and youth in Madison,” she said.
Kristan Dean was overcome with emotion when they found out the amount awarded to them.
“I get so overwhelmed for all those that donate,” Dean said. “I cry every single time. We are so thankful to live in a community that repeatedly supports the Mommas vision and thank you, thank you!”
“We can’t thank Emporia Community Foundation and the Madison community enough for their continued support and love that they have shown us over the years,” explained Elizabeth Kusmaul. “Because of their generosity we have been able to add new park equipment, help restore the baseball fields, provide snacks to Summer Zone, give away drawstring bags to every student, host kid-friendly events and so much more. These new funds will get us started working toward a splash pad which we are very excited about and can’t wait to see the project come to life.”
