Residents returned with concerns about vacant landowners during Thursday’s meeting of the Madison City Council.
Gary Edwards and Karen Edwards, who had spoken to the council last month, said they still took issue with properties that have fallen into disrepair thanks to absentee landowners.
Mayor Paul Dean said the city council had enacted new ordinances to help tackle those issues. He said he had gone personally to inspect some of the problem houses and took photos.
“We drafted a new ordinance to try and take care of some of the issues they had,” he said. “We tried to target them specifically.”
Dean said violation letters would be reissued, if they hadn’t been already.
“We may have to do additional provisions,” he said. “When you start talking about doing actual exterior work to a home, I don’t know that our code actually goes that far.”
Dean said he would want to get input from another attorney on that matter.
“They are clearly in violation,” he said.
Karen Edwards said it didn’t seem that the city had any standards for housing conditions. Dean said the council tried to do that “about 10 years ago.”
“Everybody pitched a fit, so it got shot down,” Dean said.
The conversation lasted nearly an hour, before Dean reiterated that the city would need to deal with the landowner to try and find a resolution.
City treasurer Michael Bartlow presented a financial report to the city, before also introducing a preliminary budget. Everything is in favorable standing, he said.
Bartlow discussed the proposed state tax rate. By keeping all revenue and rates consistent with 2022, the mill levy would sit at 96.783. That exceeds the county’s calculation.
“The reason your mill levy dropped to 93 ... you see the assessed valuation for 2022 was $2,804,213 and it went up to $2,969,821 for 2023,” he said. “If you choose to exceed the [revenue neutral rate] you can’t have the public hearing until Aug. 20 - Sept. 20 and you either have to have two separate hearings ... or you can do them at the same time, just one preceding the other.”
Choosing now to exceed the RNR, the city has to have a meeting before Aug. 20 and the county has to be given a copy of the final budget by Aug. 25.
“We’ve got to have the revenue to deal with the back end,” Dean said.
City Clerk Victoria Stewart reported that a resident had brought concerns about dead trees at the city lake. She also discussed some issues with the electric-capable camping spots at the lake, due to some people camping in the same spots constantly. That makes is difficult for others to also find a camping spot.
The city also reviewed demolition program applications from Wayne Young and Robert Damron, a street work bid from Jeff Hull and reviewed sewer lining bids.
They also approved Resolution No. 2201, which is the city abatement of 221 S. First Street for mowing violations; approved a family pool pass donation toward the Greenwood County Fair; and approved property violations.
