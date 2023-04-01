With both boys and girls making deep basketball playoff runs, there was not much downtime before it was time to dig out the spikes and polish off the equipment. It seems as if the athletes are focused and ready to excel on the track and in the field this season with high hopes of ending their season in Wichita surrounded by the best athletes in the state.
Head Coach Alex McMillian is looking forward to this season even though the numbers aren’t as strong as last year. There are 35 out for high school and 27 out in junior high. There are only four Seniors on the team this year in Bryson Turner, Elizabeth Freund, Yolaine Luthi and Sarah Miser.
“Unfortunately we had some that did track last year that didn’t come out this year which is disappointing,” said McMillian. He would go on to say, “At the end of the day, the team we have out is the group that wants to challenge and better themselves.”
The boys have been Lyon County League champs since 2019 and the last two years have been state runners up. McMillian said he will need some younger guys to step up if they want to maintain those finishes.
It will mostly start with Turner who is a three time state champion and will look to defend his titles in the 100m dash and the 200m dash. He will also look to make it to the top of the podium in long jump and triple jump where he took the bronze in both last year at the state meet.
Senior Elizabeth Freund will also look to make it back to state in her throwing events and Sophomore Lily Hudson also competed at the state level in both the 1600m and 3200m runs.
BRYSON TURNER: “This year I plan on doing the 100m, 200m, triple jump and long jump. I may also try the 400 a couple times this year, too. My personal goals have always been the same. I am really just looking to get better every single day no matter what the outcome of the event may be.”
ELIZABETH FREUND: “I plan on throwing the shotput and discus this year I’m hoping to improve my distance and technique in the discus to get better as I struggled last year. In shot I’m hoping to reach new PR’s this season and get over 40’ and return to state. I had to cut my Sophomore track season short because of a season ending surgery and was grieving after losing my Grandma last year and had a lot of distractions. I hope I will be more prepared this year. I can already tell I’ve improved my technique and distance so far this year and am more than excited about my last year.”
YOLAINE LUTHI: “ I plan on doing long jump, the 200m dash, 300m hurdles and possible the 400m dash. My personal goal would be not to face plant in the 300m during Regionals so I can make it to state. I also want to compete in long jump at state. I’ll always remember how I would have placed 1st in that 300m race at Regionals, but God decided to humble me that day. Now, I just work harder toward my goals.”
SARAH MISER: “This year I plan to do discus, javelin, high jump and the 4X100 relay. High jump will be a new event for me but am excited to see how I can improve. I haven’t been involved in track since my Sophomore year due to a wrist injury so just excited to see where this season takes me. I have become stronger than my Sophomore year so feel like I can utilize that increased strength in my events.”
The first meet of the season for Junior High is April 4th in Eureka. High School will get their season under way on April 6th as they also kick off their season in Eureka.
