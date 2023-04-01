With both boys and girls making deep basketball playoff runs, there was not much downtime before it was time to dig out the spikes and polish off the equipment. It seems as if the athletes are focused and ready to excel on the track and in the field this season with high hopes of ending their season in Wichita surrounded by the best athletes in the state.

Head Coach Alex McMillian is looking forward to this season even though the numbers aren’t as strong as last year. There are 35 out for high school and 27 out in junior high. There are only four Seniors on the team this year in Bryson Turner, Elizabeth Freund, Yolaine Luthi and Sarah Miser.

