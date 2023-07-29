The north half of the pad has been poured, and the plumbing has been roughed in. The entire slab should be finished next week with the building starting to go up shortly afterwards.
The project is scheduled to be finished this Fall and the club is still actively seeking donations as there are still funds needed to complete the project including getting the interior classroom ready. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation you can drop checks off at Citizens State Bank. Checks should be payable to Verdigris Valley Community Foundation with FFA notated in the memo.
