The Madison boys basketball team’s blowout over Southern Coffey County in Monday’s opening-round Lyon County League Tournament action meant much more than just a win for Bulldogs senior Chase Harrison.
The shooting guard/forward officially cemented a place in Madison basketball lore by scoring his 1,000th career point, an accomplishment which now seems like it was always destined to happen given Harrison’s history.
In looking back on his relationship with basketball as a whole, he attributes much of his success to the coaches, teammates and numerous other mentors that have played a role in his development over the years, whether on and off the court. Still, all that valuable input wouldn’t have meant much without a burning passion for the game, something which Harrison says he maintained quite early on.
“Basketball has been a hobby of mine since I was four-years-old,” Harrison said. “It’s always been my favorite sport, and I spent a lot of time in our driveway when I was little shooting baskets for hours. I would sometimes go out near 10 at night and shoot under the lights. Many times I was out scraping ice and snow off the court so I could play even during the winter. Then, when I got older, I would go play park ball with the older kids. I started playing rec basketball with my Madison teammates in third grade.”
Harrison’s love for the sport quickly gained the attention of family members, who were impressed with his continual quest for improvement. It wasn’t long before others in the community started taking notice, too.
“The same people would drive by on Sunday mornings and honk at Chase out shooting hoops as they went to church — and usually — when they came back by afterwards,” said Harrison’s mother, Marcie. “People noticed him and have commented over the years about how they think his success on the court has come from his dedication and all the time he put in on his own. No doubt, basketball has absolutely been his passion. We would buy him a new basketball every single holiday on the calendar for years because he wore them out so quickly.”
By the time Harrison was in junior high, basketball had become an even more important part of his daily life. Time spent practicing and playing on area travel teams resulted in several valued and enduring friendships, and also a chance for Harrison to establish himself as one of the area’s best young players.
“When I was in junior high, I was asked to play on a traveling basketball team based out of Emporia,” Harrison said. “It was a great experience and really helped me with my confidence as I was playing with and against high-caliber kids. Some of my teammates on that team were Devan McEwen (from Lebo), Jordan Barnard and Chris Olsson (both from Olpe), who are all great players in our league and good friends. I played on that team for several years and we took third in nationals one year.”
In addition to hitting a growth spurt like many others his age as he reached high school, Harrison simultaneously found other ways of honing his craft as he progressed through Madison’s public school system. He now attributes much of his development over the last four years not just to time spent on the court, but on the football field, as well.
“Obviously, I got bigger and stronger through my high school years through competing in football,” Harrison said. “Once, I was interviewed after a football game and said boldly on the air — with my coach standing beside me — that basketball was my favorite sport, but I did receive lots of football honors through my years. Throughout high school, I feel like my game has developed by being a bigger threat than just standing behind the three point line and shooting.”
In preparing to wrap up his high school career this spring, Harrison isn’t planning to let Monday’s excitement distract him from his overall goals: winning league and state titles with his brothers on the team. And while he does have aspirations of playing at the next level some day, he’d prefer to finish the business directly in front of him, first.
“Scoring 1,000 points wasn’t anything I had really thought about until after my freshman year when I realized I was almost a fourth of the way there,” Harrison said. “We know a few people who have accomplished this at Madison, but not many have, and I feel like I’m in elite company knowing the type of players who did accomplish this. It’s very rewarding to know that I’m one of the few to achieve that, but my ultimate goal is to win a state championship. I know I still have lots of room for improvement and will keep working hard every day in practice to get better until I walk off the court for the very last time.”
