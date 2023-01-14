Madison High School has announced that two of its students have been named as finalists for the Rudd Scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.

Ava Foltz and Bryson Turner are two of 51 finalists for the renewable Rudd Scholarship. They will participate in candidate interviews over the next few weeks. Twenty-five winners will be announced in March.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.