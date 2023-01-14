Madison High School has announced that two of its students have been named as finalists for the Rudd Scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.
Ava Foltz and Bryson Turner are two of 51 finalists for the renewable Rudd Scholarship. They will participate in candidate interviews over the next few weeks. Twenty-five winners will be announced in March.
The Rudd Scholarship is a competitive, four-year award designed to pay any remaining costs associated with tuition and fees, books and supplies, and room and board after accounting for all other grants, scholarships and financial awards. It can be applied only towards studies at either Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, or Wichita State University for full-time students in pursuit of an undergraduate degree provided a student maintains the renewal criteria below.
Selection is based on the aptitude to succeed at the collegiate level, graduate in four years, and be a productive and contributing member of their chosen profession, their community and society as a whole.
