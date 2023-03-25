Lifelong Madison resident Hartsel Storrer has reached another milestone by celebrating her 103rd birthday on Wednesday, March 22nd.
She started out the day with a trip to Cake Batter Batter in Eureka for breakfast with many dear friends that included cake and balloons.
The fun did not end there, as there would be more celebrating and cake when she joined daughter’s Carol Ann Flock and Charla Dixon along with some of her cousins for lunch and an afternoon of visiting.
Storrer went to No. 8 School and then graduated from Madison High School in 1937. She is the oldest resident in Madison and is still able to live at home on her own which is remarkable..
Hartsel’s 100th birthday was during Covid and family and friends organized a parade that drove by her house honking and sending birthday wishes safely from the road while she stood on the porch and waved soaking it all in..
Happy belated 103rd birthday to you, Hartsel!
