image0 - 2023-03-23T100103.905.jpeg

Hartsel pictured with daughters Carol Ann Flock and Charla Dixon.

 Courtesy photo

Lifelong Madison resident Hartsel Storrer has reached another milestone by celebrating her 103rd birthday on Wednesday, March 22nd.

She started out the day with a trip to Cake Batter Batter in Eureka for breakfast with many dear friends that included cake and balloons.

