Jalynn Weakley, a member of the Madison basketball team, had a busy summer traveling around the state playing in tournaments with her traveling team, Kansas Triple Threat.

Two Lyon County League coaches founded Kansas Triple Threat Basketball several years ago. Creighton Winters of Burlingame and Patrick Gardner, originally from Hartford and currently with Lebo, began hosting tryouts for boys and forming teams to compete in tournaments throughout the summer. Over the last few years, they have added girls’ teams to the mix giving local female athletes a chance to spend time on the court getting better during the off season.

