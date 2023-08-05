Jalynn Weakley, a member of the Madison basketball team, had a busy summer traveling around the state playing in tournaments with her traveling team, Kansas Triple Threat.
Two Lyon County League coaches founded Kansas Triple Threat Basketball several years ago. Creighton Winters of Burlingame and Patrick Gardner, originally from Hartford and currently with Lebo, began hosting tryouts for boys and forming teams to compete in tournaments throughout the summer. Over the last few years, they have added girls’ teams to the mix giving local female athletes a chance to spend time on the court getting better during the off season.
This past weekend Weakley and her team headed to Nebraska to compete in the MAYB (Mid America Youth Basketball) Division 1 Nationals. Weakley’s team worked their way through the backet beating teams from Kansas, Iowa and Minnesota along the way.
MAYB allows youth from all over the nation to stay active in the gym and gain more experience and confidence in the off season that will help them be successful on the court during basketball season with their respective teams.
“It was a fun summer playing with girls that I usually play against,” said Weakley. Kansas Triple Threat is primarily made up of teams around the league and from our area.
“This Triple Threat team has been playing together for a long time and I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to play with such a great group,” she said. “I felt welcomed immediately by the players and the coaches and have learned so much and hope to be able to bring some of those skills back to help my team this year.”
Other members of the championship team were Kaelyn Boss, Hattie Burgio, Hannah Jenkins, Allie Kneisler, Lilly Skalsky, Emory Speece, Kayla Steinke and Madelyn Wilson. Skalsky and Steinke are both from Olpe.
Weakley will be the returning leading scorer for the Lady Dawgs in the upcoming season.
