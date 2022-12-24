Jessica and Dawson McMaster have announced plans to open a new bar and grill in downtown Madison just a few short weeks after taking possession of the building located at 120 N 3rd. The last owners to operate the bar were James and Sharon Hoffine. It has been over 10 years since the doors closed on Jimmie D’s.
The new business, The Ranch, will open its doors on New Year’s Eve. The McMasters and Jessica’s parents, Wes and Andra Miller, are partnering together to fix up the building and offer a place for locals to get together and mingle in a relaxed atmosphere.
The McMasters will own and operate the bar and grill and they will work together with the Millers to revamp the upstairs space into an Airbnb style bed and breakfast.
The day they took ownership they were already in the building working and are eager to bring a new business to Madison. The bar and grill will go through a couple different phases of renovation. The first phase will be new central heat and air, new electrical wiring and new lighting for starters. Once those things are complete, they will start focusing on gearing it towards a nice venue in town for people to potentially be able to host parties and wedding receptions in.
While they are in the very early stages of renovations, they are also still working to determine hours and finalizing a menu, but one thing they do know for sure is that they will provide a place for the Madison community to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
They plan to serve pulled pork sandwiches, cheesy potatoes and baked beans and will serve both beer and liquor. They will be opening up at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31st and will be airing The Sugar Bowl where KSU will play Alabama. That evening they will provide live music as well.
“My family is very excited to open and can’t wait to see everyone on New Year’s Eve,” said Jessica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.