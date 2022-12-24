Screenshot 2022-12-21 180548.png

Jessica and Dawson McMaster are turning this building at 120 N. 3rd St. into a bar and grill.

 The Madison News

Jessica and Dawson McMaster have announced plans to open a new bar and grill in downtown Madison just a few short weeks after taking possession of the building located at 120 N 3rd. The last owners to operate the bar were James and Sharon Hoffine. It has been over 10 years since the doors closed on Jimmie D’s.

The new business, The Ranch, will open its doors on New Year’s Eve. The McMasters and Jessica’s parents, Wes and Andra Miller, are partnering together to fix up the building and offer a place for locals to get together and mingle in a relaxed atmosphere.

