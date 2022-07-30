Madison was looking to fill the vacancy left by Vanessa Kresin to take over a talented group of girls on the basketball court and they didn’t have to look too far to find a top-notch coach to step in and fill the role.
Bill Nienstedt has made a name for himself over the last forty years in area schools producing plenty of state caliber teams along the way. With a team returning a lot of talent this year, he appears to be the perfect man for the job to try to get his new team a state appearance, too.
Even though he stepped down from his head coaching obligations in Emporia in 2013 due to some health issues, he had never completely thrown in the towel on his coaching career. He continued to serve as an assistant coach for boys’ basketball and track up until this year. His adult life has revolved around sports and you can even say he’s come full circle in his career — literally. Thirty-nine years ago, he started out as a student teacher at Madison under the direction of John McDougald and Richard Barnaby and now all these years later, he’s returning to Bulldog Nation.
“I had a great experience in Madison in 1983 with John McDougald and Richard Barnaby. Both were great mentors to me as I started my career,” he explained.
He officially started his coaching and teaching career in Gridley after his student teaching days at Madison were over. His stay in Gridley lasted three years before heading off to Central Heights in Richmond where he hung his hat for four years. He would then find his way to Lebo, where he was instrumental in building historical basketball and volleyball programs while there. He would spend the next eleven years with the Wolves before landing in Emporia where he spent over twenty years with the Spartans before accepting his new position at Madison.
Nienstedt didn’t have to wait long to get a glimpse of his team as they got to work early this summer. The Lady Dawgs and their new coach seemed to click right away and had a very successful summer on the court.
“I have really enjoyed working with this team this summer. They are a great group of young ladies and they have been very receptive and eager to learn,” he said.
The team competed in Hartford’s summer league series going undefeated and then faced some tough competition at the ESU Team Camp last month against much bigger schools who some were fresh off of state appearances in which they held their own only losing a few games against those bigger teams.
Not only is Coach Nienstedt a stellar basketball coach, but he excelled on the volleyball court and on the track, too. He is a versatile coach whose experience in many areas will be valuable to all the Bulldogs this year. Not only will he be coaching, but he will also be doing some substitute teaching for the district which will help him get to know his students both on and off the court building stronger relationships that way.
The honors listed on Nienstedt’s resume are lengthy. He was named Emporia Gazette Area Volleyball Coach of the Year in 1990, 1993 and 1994. Emporia Gazette Area Girls’ Basketball Coach of The Year in 1994, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2009, 2011. Kansas Basketball Coaches Association’s Girls Class 2A Coach of the year in 1994, Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Girl’s Class 1A Coach of The Year in 2001, Kansas Coaches Association High School Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year in 2001, Wichita Eagle Kansas Girls’ Basketball Coach of The Year in 1994, Topeka Capital Journal Kansas Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year in 2001. He coached the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association All Star Game in 1994 and 2001 and was named KVOE Radio Sportscaster’s Club Emporia High School Coach of the Year in 2002, 2003, 2004, 2008, and 2009.
Besides the honors, his Lebo teams were undefeated state champions in 1994 and 2001. He also coached the 1994 Lebo Volleyball team to a State Runner-Up Title. He has coached in ten state basketball tournaments and two state volleyball tournaments. He has an impressive overall basketball record of 401 – 197. He backs that up with a volleyball record in twelve years of 218 -140.
Bill is married to Melody, and they just recently celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary. They have two daughters, Heather and Ashley who live close by in Hartford and Emporia and they have five grandchildren who they enjoy immensely. Spending time with his family is his favorite thing to do and they love following their grandkids school activities and sports when they can. When not coaching, you can find him barbequing, traveling or watching sports.
With the experience that Nienstedt brings to the table complimented with a loaded group of girls who had a successful season last year under former Coach Kresin, it is sure to be an exciting season for Coach Nienstedt and the Lady Dawgs.
