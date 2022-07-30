Madison was looking to fill the vacancy left by Vanessa Kresin to take over a talented group of girls on the basketball court and they didn’t have to look too far to find a top-notch coach to step in and fill the role.

Bill Nienstedt has made a name for himself over the last forty years in area schools producing plenty of state caliber teams along the way. With a team returning a lot of talent this year, he appears to be the perfect man for the job to try to get his new team a state appearance, too.

