Ann Galbraith was on hand to speak to the city council on behalf of the Madison Depot. Ann and a few other volunteers have been working weekly on cleaning up and organizing the depot after it has set idle for several years.

The main concern of Galbraith was that the heater was not working and she was asking for the city’s help in paying for repairs. The council agreed to get Chris Burd down there to look at it and see how big of an expense it will be in repairing it.

