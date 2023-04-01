Ann Galbraith was on hand to speak to the city council on behalf of the Madison Depot. Ann and a few other volunteers have been working weekly on cleaning up and organizing the depot after it has set idle for several years.
The main concern of Galbraith was that the heater was not working and she was asking for the city’s help in paying for repairs. The council agreed to get Chris Burd down there to look at it and see how big of an expense it will be in repairing it.
She also brought up the condition of the deck/loading dock and said it is rotted out in places and is extremely dangerous. Earl Murphy and Mayor Paul Dean will take a look at it and see if there is a simple solution into stabilizing it with resources the city may already have.
Galbraith also asked for permission to move a couple file cabinets to City Hall that are full of pictures and delicate historical items as she said they needed to be in a climate controlled building. The city does have room for the filing cabinets and will help get them and the items moved.
There was discussion about grants available to help make repairs to historical buildings, but there are several steps that the volunteers will need to take first such as providing brochures and doing some fundraising on their own so that it will show that they are willing to work to raise some money as well as applying for assistance.
Galbraith indicated she didn’t know if there was any funds left in an account somewhere as the people who were in charge years ago no longer want to be involved. The council indicated to reach out to Karen McIlvain or Mary Meyer to see about any accounts that may have funds in them to be used.
There were many items on the list that needed attention and they are hoping to reactivate a board and get it back to being able to open the doors again. Galbraith also expressed concern about hay bales that set near the depot. Even though it appears the owner of the haybales has them placed on their own property, there was concern due to how dry things are and in the event of those catching on fire, the depot could be at risk in losing a lot of valuable items from history.
Mayor Dean commended her and other volunteers on their efforts and councilwoman Bekah Leach offered grant writing assistance in trying to get them some assistance.
In other open forum, Bob Kimberlin was present and briefed the council on his service to this country and all of his health problems that were caused by his time in service leaving him with very serious heart and breathing issues. Because of those health issues he pleaded with the council to not put chip and seal down on the road by his house due to the dust it causes.
“I’m not hear to complain, but I served my country and would like to have a little respect back by the city not putting the chip and seal down on one of the most traveled roads in town,” said Kimberlin.
Dean explained to get the road how they would prefer, it would take a lot of funding, but he also felt like there was an alternative to using the limestone in the chip and seal and he would reach out to APAC to see if there were some alternatives to use that would not create as much dust.
Michael Bartlow gave a brief financial summary and said that they cash balances and funds were in good shape and up from previous years.
The council approved the roll off carts and requested the same number that they had last year with eight in the spring and six in the fall with the first set coming in April. They also approved the CCLIP Grant Code of Conduct Agreement, approved a $200 donation to Meals on Wheels/Madison Senior Center and approved the building permit requested for USD #386 to place solar panels behind the high school as part of their Entegrity Project.
Councilman Daryl May said he had heard complaints about a large motorhome that has been parked on 1st street going the wrong way for a long period of time.
Earl Murphy reported that the gas lines are ready to be placed at the building at the park to run their heat source.
City Clerk Victoria Stewart shared a bid for a new computer to have higher memory to be used on Zoom presentations when there are power points used to help speed things up. The council asked for more information as to if the memory will be expandable making it easier to increase that in the future if needed. Stewart will ask for more detailed information and report back to the city for a decision.
Meeting adjourned at 8:04 p.m.
Following the regular city council meeting, a meeting was also held about the Community Development Block Grant. Mayor Dean called that meeting to order at 8:11 p.m.
They are specifically dealing with the housing portion of the grant and have a lot of data that needs to be collected in order to be ready to apply. They discussed findings thus far and the need to have a special meeting soon asking for community involvement and feedback to fill in the blanks of a lot of the information needed for the grant process.
That meeting adjourned at 8:50 p.m.
