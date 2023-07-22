Greenwood County finally received some measurable rainfall on Friday evening, but with the rain also came some fierce winds that sent some Hamilton residents scurrying to their basements and interior rooms of their homes as they could hear limbs breaking and trees crashing down around them.
No indication of funnels or tornadoes have been reported by train spotters or the National Weather Service, although many described the debris being twisted and scattered throughout town. Tornado or not, the damage and the mess the winds left behind took days to clean up.
Many in Hamilton were without power for over 24 hours as it was estimated that hundreds of power poles were knocked down during the storm. Evergy reported that it had brought in personnel from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska and Oklahoma to assist.
“I’m pretty impressed that we had electricity back in a little over 24 hours,” said Carissa Jenkins. “They were originally predicting it would take 3-5 days to get it back.”
Jenkins and Jeramia Linden drove around town Saturday evening taking pictures of all the damage and described the trees as being twisted, not just blown over in one direction.
Not long after the storm passed neighbors started checking on each other and before dark the chain saws were already running and cleanup had begun.
On Saturday, the community came out in droves to start the cleanup efforts. Mike Freund volunteered many hours with his equipment to help move bigger pieces of debris and Doug Rayburn was instrumental in spearheading a large crew to help in cleaning up all weekend long.
Hamilton Principal Stephanie Nelson also called in the troops with her plea for help. “We had students and families around town helping in different areas all day long on Saturday,” she said. “After the storm passed Friday night, people were already out with skid steers, tractors and trailers getting to work.”
All the debris was being hauled to Main Street where in just a matter of a few short hours the brush pile started to grow bigger and bigger. Nelson said it took five flat bed trailers and two pickups to haul trees off of just one block.
Several members of the community described their streets as looking like a war zone and credited the whole community for coming together to get things cleaned up before the weekend was over.
“City council members, volunteer fire fighter and city maintenance workers were all leaders in the efforts of getting things cleaned up,” Nelson said.
Hamilton was not the only small town to get hit hard with the winds. Virgil also took a beating knocking down trees and toppling patio furniture around. Residents there were without power for quite some time, too. A few residents waited nearly two days to have their power restored.
Although Madison missed the wind damage, they finally did get a measurable rain of about 1.5 inches reported in many locations around town.
