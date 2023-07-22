Greenwood County finally received some measurable rainfall on Friday evening, but with the rain also came some fierce winds that sent some Hamilton residents scurrying to their basements and interior rooms of their homes as they could hear limbs breaking and trees crashing down around them.

No indication of funnels or tornadoes have been reported by train spotters or the National Weather Service, although many described the debris being twisted and scattered throughout town. Tornado or not, the damage and the mess the winds left behind took days to clean up.

