Another trap shooting season is underway for Madison in their third year of competition.
Coach Darrell Hudson is excited to get the season underway. Hudson took over the head coaching position last spring. Hudson gives credit to those who took the initiative to get this program started.
“Latham Wiggins and Stu Moeckel were instrumental in getting this sport up and going in Madison. Lynn Meyer spent a lot of hours helping the first few years as well. Abner Redeker helps us out now and has really taught the kids valuable lessons and techniques. Dustin Gibson has also been excited to be a part of the sport and will help us out a lot, too,” said Hudson.
Hudson also thanked the other parents who have helped with scoring and other tream needs.
The club, which is part of the Kansas State High School Clay Target League, is in its second week of practice and next week will be the reserve week which means they will keep score and in the event a participant isn’t able to compete in one of the five-week rounds, their score from this week will be used to determine final points and standings.
The club practices and compete at the Madison Gun Club every Wednesday at 4 p.m. The first date of actual competition is April 19 where scores will be taken by Hudson and submitted online for rankings.
The shooters shoot 25 clays at a time, five from each station then take a rest before completing the second half of the shooting for a total of 50 shots in one competition.
“These kids do so much better when there are people watching so we truly encourage those interested to come out on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. and watch these kids shoot,” said Hudson. “They are getting better and our favorite saying at the gun club is, ‘Keep your check on the stock and your eye on the rock.’”
Hudson said Captain Logan Roth and Octavian Dean are the lead shooters in the group of 10-12 participants. “It’s a great way to teach kids about gun safety,” he said.
There are getting to be more and more colleges who are offering scholarships for trap shooting and Madison has had a couple of recent graduates who have received scholarships so it’s a great opportunity for students who enjoy shooting to get some financial assistance.
For anyone interested in participating next year, you will need to have passed a Hunter’s Safety course in order to be able to compete through the school.
The targets and the ammo are expensive costing about $4,000 a year so the Trap Club is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a Beretta A300 Semi-Automatic 12-gauge shotgun to help them raise money to cover their supplies. Tickets are $10 per ticket, $50 for six tickets or $100 for 13 tickets. You can contact Hudson or any Trap Club member to purchase your tickets. The drawing will be held on Saturday, June 10.
SENIOR SPOTLIGHT:
GAVIN ISCH: “This is my second year participating in Trap Shooting and my favorite part is being outside with the boys and getting to shoot trap for free. My goal is to improve my shot and to get 50/50 before the season ends. I would encourage anyone that enjoys shooting guns to give this sport a try.”
LOGAN ROTH: “I’m in my second year of Trap Shooting. I like this sport because it doesn’t include long bus rides and the fact that the ammo and clays are provided I get to do something I enjoy for free. My goal by the end of the season is to get a 50/50 score. I would encourage others to participate because it is very entertaining, challenging and always competitive.”
LUKE FANKHAUSER: “This is my third year Trap Shooting. I like the competitive side of it and comparing the scores with others on our team. I also like how much of a team we are while we are on the line shooting. I just want to improve my scores from last year and to become a better shot. I’d definitely encourage others to participate especially if you are in to hunting.”
