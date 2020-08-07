Friday, August 14 marks the opening day of the ninth annual Eureka PRCA Rodeo. Competitors from across the nation will converge on Eureka for a weekend full of professional rodeo action.
Friday night will start “First Responders Night” off with gates opening at the Eureka Saddle Club Arena at 6 p.m. The Mutton Bustin’ for ages 6 and under begins at 7 p.m., with sign up on the south side of the concession stand. There is a $10 fee per ride, which will be limited to the first 20 riders. Friday is dedicated to those who put their lives on the line every day to help protect others.
Saturday morning, at 8 a.m., is the slack and is free to the public. Slack is the overflow of contestants competing in the timed events. With so many rodeos being cancelled this year, Saturday should be a full day of tie-down calf roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrel racing.
The annual event will not feature a parade this year.
Saturday night’s performance will be dedicated to the “Armed Forces” in honor of those who have served and are serving. Military flags representing all divisions will be flown and each branch will be recognized at the beginning of the rodeo, so wear your red, white, and blue. Again, gates open at 6 p.m., Mutton Bustin’ at 7 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 8 p.m.
Presenting, Premium, Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze sponsors are invited to a complimentary VIP tent from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evening.
The Eureka PRCA Rodeo is administered by the Greenwood County Rodeo Association. The committee is comprised of Jamie and Stephanie Nelson, Luke and Rhonda Adkins, Caden Adkins, Corey Baker, Wayne Bailey, Wes Bailey, Tyson Brenton, Marilyn Brink, Shavonna Brockus, Pam Brown, Jacey Burke, Glen and Rachel Collinge, Jim and Colleen Cross, Joel Edmondson, Warren Farr, Bailey Gudde, Josh Gudde, Alan Johnson, Clint Johnson, Doc and Kris Martinsen, Ron Mast, Zach Mast, Craig and Kathy Miller, Brian and Vandetta Mongeau, Chandler Mongeau, Angie Morris, Melissa Richard, and John Teagarden.
They have donated a great deal of their time and effort while serving on the committee working to bring some of the best heart-stopping, high-flying rodeo action to the community.
United Pro Rodeo Company, of Palestine, Texas, comprised of Danny Reagan, Mark Owen and Don Reno will again provide the stock. Returning this year is announcer Scott Grover. PRCA Funny Man of the Year, Justin Rumford, will bring the entertainment to a whole new level this year as well as a “special act” by Cody McGee.
Planning for this event begins shortly after the previous year’s performance and continues throughout the year. The rodeo requires around $55,000 to continue from year to year. This money is provided through sponsorships and services from the surrounding communities. This includes individuals as well as businesses, and they have been unflagging in their support of this event. Each year the committee donates a portion of the proceeds to charitable organizations. Concessions and a variety of vendors will be available at the rodeo grounds. No outside coolers or pets are allowed at the rodeo. A Beer Garden will be provided by the Greenwood County 3-Wheelers Shrine Club as well as a Bourbon Garden provided by Horse Soldier Bourbon, served by the Woodson County Lodge #121.
Purchase your tickets at the gate or pre-sale tickets can be purchased at Diamond S Welding in Eureka: $10 for adults; $5 for kids 7-11; 6 and under are free.
This year’s event is being presented by American Family Insurance, Wes Sawyer Agency.
For more information visit or call Jamie Nelson at 620-583-9565.
