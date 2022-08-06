When you walk into the Madison Military Museum and Education Center it’s like taking a step back in time and you can just feel and even smell the history that surrounds you. Many familiar faces and names hang on the walls that instantly pull you in wanting to learn more. Each war has its own wall full of pictures and memorabilia from the eras involved. Steven Smith serves as the main tour guide and has such a deep understanding of the history of the men and women from Madison who put their lives on the line for our country.
The members of the James Sill Brown Post #124 are responsible for the newest attraction in town and thanks to Janell Turner-Foster, they have more room to display our local heroes’ stories. The Legion acquired half of the current building about a year ago when Turner-Foster gifted it to them. Initially they just had half the building as the other half was still operating as The Hair House while Connie Sporing continued to cut hair. When Sporing decided to retire and they exhausted possibilities of finding a new barber or hairdresser to fill a need in town, they suddenly had more space than originally thought.
Prior to receiving the new space, Steven Smith had already begun renovations on the existing building right next door to make it more accommodating to their needs not to mention it needed a little tender loving care. Before he was able to finish all the repairs, their focus shifted to the new building and making it a museum to honor fallen veterans and a way for the Legion to interact with the community.
Past veterans such as Wally Erickson, Norman Morray, Alice Norton, Frank Gomez, Doc Cookson and many more are on display, and many will be surprised what they learn while digging into history. Many do not know that Wally Erickson was on the USS Missouri on September 2, 1945, when the Japanese surrendered to end WW II. Beside him you will see a nice display of Norman Morray’s military belongings as well. You will read about Sgt. Berniece Long Norton who was involved in the Manhattan Project that created the atomic bomb during WWII. And the list goes on of important military personnel from right here in Madison. “For a small town, Madison had its thumb right on the pulse of history,” Smith said.
When Roger Mackey took over the Legion in 2013, there were just thirteen active members in the Legion in which two of them passed away shortly after that leaving only eleven members. “I got a call from our Vice Commander letting me know that if we dropped below 10 members, we would lose our charter,” explained Mackey. At that time, he began to “rally the troops,” so to speak, and watched the charter evolve over the last almost 10 years. “Currently we have 39 members and going strong,” he said.
Leo Lord had led the Legion for many years, but as his health declined Roger saw him struggling with some of his duties and stepped in to help and that is how Mackey’s involvement with the Legion came about.
When it came to repurposing the new to them building, the Legion made quick work of the remodeling thanks to Smith, Mackey and Randy Engle. Carson Kusmaul and Jack King are Madison students who have shown a great deal of interest in the Legion and did more than their fair share of work in the remodeling process. The five of them quickly tore out walls, repurposed some of the wood to make new walls and did a lot of painting with still more on the list of “to dos.”
Not only have they spent a lot of time renovating the newly acquired property, but they also have spent countless hours printing off pictures, researching veterans and their missions, sorting through all the memorabilia, and putting it all together piece by piece. There are seldom days you drive by the museum and don’t see Smith and Mackey there working on something. They both have been a huge part in making the museum become a reality. They both recognized Randy Ireland for all of his ancestry research and time he has spent documenting the lives of local veterans.
The last few years, several of the members have done a great job in becoming more visible in the community, hosting fundraisers and just being involved again. They have graciously led the last two Madison Senior Cruise Night Parades with pride bearing the flags that they once fought for.
Just like any non-profit organization there are always ways you can help. They are currently seeking mannequins so they can display military clothing properly. They also welcome any military information, pictures or keepsakes you may come across and don’t know what to do with. You can rest assured that they will be displayed with great pride.
It was important to them to include educational center in their title because they want people to learn about the wars, our local veterans and more about what all the wars entailed. They invite teachers to set up a time to bring their classes down to help share with them real life information and displays to peek students interests in the military history and hope they want to learn more.
The museum has also been the recipient of a few memorials to use to help enhance their displays and to be able to purchase materials or things needed to keep improving on their building as it is a work in progress with a lot of desire to keep expanding.
If you want to schedule a time to stop in and take the tour, please let Steven or Roger know about a week ahead of time. They gave the tour and hosted about thirty people recently during a family reunion and would love to show off their work in progress to other families, too.
If you are interested in scheduling a tour or donating any items to the museum, you can contact Smith at 785-215-4584 or Mackey at 620-437-6097. The Legion wants you to know that if you drive through town and see the flags flying on North 3rd Street, they are open. Be sure to stop in and take a step back in time — it’s a wonderful addition to our town and you just might even learn a thing or two.
