When you walk into the Madison Military Museum and Education Center it’s like taking a step back in time and you can just feel and even smell the history that surrounds you. Many familiar faces and names hang on the walls that instantly pull you in wanting to learn more. Each war has its own wall full of pictures and memorabilia from the eras involved. Steven Smith serves as the main tour guide and has such a deep understanding of the history of the men and women from Madison who put their lives on the line for our country.

The members of the James Sill Brown Post #124 are responsible for the newest attraction in town and thanks to Janell Turner-Foster, they have more room to display our local heroes’ stories. The Legion acquired half of the current building about a year ago when Turner-Foster gifted it to them. Initially they just had half the building as the other half was still operating as The Hair House while Connie Sporing continued to cut hair. When Sporing decided to retire and they exhausted possibilities of finding a new barber or hairdresser to fill a need in town, they suddenly had more space than originally thought.

