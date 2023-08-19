As Madison schools commence their new academic year, there are some important updates to be aware of:
Student Meal Prices:
Starting this academic year, student meal prices have been adjusted as follows:
Breakfast: $2.15
Lunch: $3.30
Carton of Milk: $0.60
MHS Volleyball Location Changes:
Changes in the venue for MHS volleyball matches on specific dates have been announced:
On September 5th, matches will be hosted in Hartford at 5 p.m.
On September 26th, matches will take place in Olpe at 5 p.m.
MHS JV Football Game Addition:
Mark your calendars for September 5th at 5:00 PM when MHS JV will host West Elk in an exciting football game.
Stay tuned for further updates and news from Madison schools as the academic year progresses.
