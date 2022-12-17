Madison Juniors and Seniors were able to take 60 college credit hours without paying a dime thanks to Madison’s Jump Start Program. Because of the generosity of the community sponsors who have donated to this great program, 19 students — and their parents — have been spared the expense of working on that college education while still in high school.
If you want to know more about this program or want to help, get ahold of Carolyn Davis at Madison High School. You can reach her via email at cdavis@usd386.net or by calling the high school office at 620-437-2909 as they would love to be able to provide even more assistance to MHS students in the future.
