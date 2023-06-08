When Megan McGuire took a lifeguarding course at Fort Hays State University while in college many years ago, little did she know that pool life would become such a big part of her story some twenty years later.
That course at FHSU also certified her to become a lifeguard instructor so when she had decided to transfer to ESU, her brother-in-law suggested she apply for the assistant pool manager job at Eureka since she would be living there that summer and that is exactly what she did.
After working just one summer at the Eureka Pool, the Madison Pool Manager position came open and she applied, accepted the position and has been soaking up the sun at the Madison Pool ever since.
“I have to admit I was very green those first few years and relied heavily on Ivan ‘The Pool Guy’ from Emporia,” chuckled McGuire. That “Pool Guy” just happened to be Ivan Fowler who owned Fox Pool and Patio in Emporia and was there for every question and every call that McGuire had and he always answered them willingly.
While looking back on 20 years, a lot of life changes happened while managing the pool. McGuire gained a husband (Dustin) and three boys who all grew up at the pool. She recalls their first born, Brecken, spending the first summer of his life hanging out in the bathhouse as he was three months old when pool season began.
“If I looked back through pictures, I’m pretty sure I would see one of my lifeguards, Kole Schankie, holding him more than life guarding as he had decided he should babysit instead”, she laughed. “I’m not sure at that point who would’ve been watching who.”
After son number two, Easton, came along, McGuire decided it was too much and she was planning to resign. That’s when her mother-in-law, Rosemary McGuire, stepped in and urged her to keep going with her help. Rosemary, having summers off as a teacher, took over the day-to-day duties of opening and closing while Megan continued to do the lifeguard training, scheduling, maintenance and swimming lessons.
For those that know Rosemary, you know spending her summer hanging at the pool with a bunch of kids did not feel like work to her. She loved every minute of it and was just the right amount of support Megan needed to continue on at the pool.
“I’m so very thankful and grateful that she stepped in as it worked out really well,” said Megan.
By the time third son, Copelan, came along, Megan was a pro at raising kids at the pool and he adjusted quickly like the prior two. His summers there have made him very fond of the lifeguards and always wanting to help where needed and eager to learn the ropes of being a lifeguard as there is no doubt all three McGuire boys will sit atop the lifeguard chair one day. She described Copelan’s biggest role at the swimming pool sometimes as playing the role of the victim when the lifeguards are practicing life saving techniques and skills. The boys are all very helpful even pitching in to help with the swimming lessons each summer.
It has come full circle in twenty years for McGuire as some of her first lifeguards and swimmers are now coming back to the pool with kids of their own and she loves to be able to reconnect with them in a new stage of life. During those early years, McGuire was also coaching at Madison High School so got to work closely with the kids during the summer and during the school year.
Swimming through twenty years of pool memories, she recalls the dance parties in the bathhouse, cleaning up after kids in the bathroom, playing ring around the Rosie with the littles at swim lessons. She also remembers painting the bathhouse a time or two and all the hours that went into painting the bulldog and figures in the locker rooms. Some nights she would stay until the wee hours of the morning painting.
She also remembers a certain boy that got in trouble at the pool and was banned from the property for a few days. She can still see him now sitting in a tree near the gate begging to be let back in.
“I still see him occasionally at Casey’s and always remember that with a smile” she said.
Not only does she manage the pool every day, she also trains lifeguards for the Madison and Eureka pools and for Camp Alexander as well as other local pools. And if that weren’t enough, she also puts on community CPR classes.
Although she is a busy Mom of three very active boys, this job has paired well with her teaching job at Olpe. And while she spends most of her year in Olpe, that makes her time connecting with Madison kids all the more special.
“All of the lifeguards take their job so seriously. I’m not sure I would have continued to keep doing this if it weren’t for the fantastic teenagers from the surrounding area that have worked for me over the years. We truly have the best kids around and their work ethic continues to give me hope for our future,” said McGuire.
More and more small community pools are going by the wayside and McGuire feels fortunate to be working for the City of Madison who are so dedicated and have made it a priority to see to it that Madison’s pool continues to thrive.
“I want to thank the city council, city workers, community members and all of the kids whether they were guards, swimmers or both for allowing me twenty fun years at the Madison Pool,” said McGuire.
While she may feel like the lucky one, it’s truly the Madison area community that has benefited from her dedication and time to not only the facilities, but to many area families. Megan McGuire has gone above and beyond to keep our community pool afloat for 20 years and given our community something not many small towns have and for sure something to be proud of.
