King’s Pub & Grub occupies these premises now as they have for the past year. The reader is encouraged to ‘give ‘em a try’. They follow in the footsteps of two other eateries over the past decade – Treva’s Eatery and The Red Brick Café. But the building itself predates these by more than a hundred years. And, though it might be hard or even impossible to prove, it had been dubbed the oldest drug store, in continuous use as a drug store west of the Mississippi River. But I get ahead of myself!
This building was built in 1883, with brick from the Harlan Kiln which was located just to the north of Madison, for Charles E. DeMalorie, to be used as a drug store. DeMalorie came to Madison in the 1870s, and worked for Dr. L. J. Cunkle in the old town. When Madison relocated, DeMalorie (and Cunkle!) came with it. Cunkle built a two-story building across the alley for his drug store, but soon tired of that business and sold it to DeMalorie. For some reason, DeMalorie didn’t stay there very long, but moved across the alley and had this structure erected.
DeMalorie took on a partner by the name of J. H. Neill in 1922 and, within a few years, had moved to California. Neill became the sole owner in 1935. He died after an appendix operation in 1944 at which time Dan Curry became the owner. Curry was in business until 1944 when he sold the store to Ed DeBruler. After about six years, DeBruler, in turn, sold out to Jim Inge. This would have been in 1950.
There would be some folks around who would remember Inge, but the drugstore changed hands again, in 1958, when it was purchased by Kermit and Velva Pope. The Popes raised their two sons in Madison and operated the drugstore for forty years before it changed hands again. This time it was a local lady, Candee Martin by name, who purchased the store with the hope that, for the good of the community and surrounding area, she could keep it in operation. Changing times made it increasingly more difficult, and the pharmacy was closed in 2004. Sadly, the Soda Fountain Store — the store, sans pharmacy — would follow suit the next year.
That was the ground floor, but there was more. There is a basement. At times, communities, the state and even the federal government in the days of Prohibition could ban the use of alcohol. Or try to. There was usually some provision for “alcohol used for medicinal purposes”. This seems to have had something to do with Cunkle getting out of the business. Perhaps there was a pandemic that had nothing to do with viruses or germs. Whatever it was, liquor seemed to flow too freely at Cunkle’s. After a couple of ‘run ins’ with the law, he opted out. But DeMaloire stepped in for the good of those who were suffering, and it is said that he kept this special medicine in the basement.
There was also an upstairs. This seems to have served as a residence for some of those who owned and operated the drugstore at times. But it was also the office for local telephone service (Greenwood County Telephone Service) in 1903. A couple of years later it became part of the Bell Telephone system and, finally, in 1946, the business was purchased by Lawrence and Ella Harrington, and the named was changed to The Madison Telephone Company. They lived upstairs for a number of years and operated the switchboard until moving the business into the building next door to the north in 1962.
After the pharmacy and store closed in 2004 and 2005, Jason and Amy McClelland purchased the building. They did some remodeling and then began its life as a restaurant.
