Another business will soon open their doors in downtown Madison and it is one that will benefit the health and wellness of Madison area residents.

After almost 20 years of business in Lincoln, Neb., Dr. Carrie York, DC, is moving her practice to Madison. She is a licensed chiropractor, kinesiologist and herbalist that will bring years of experience and knowledge to Madison.

