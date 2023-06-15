Another business will soon open their doors in downtown Madison and it is one that will benefit the health and wellness of Madison area residents.
After almost 20 years of business in Lincoln, Neb., Dr. Carrie York, DC, is moving her practice to Madison. She is a licensed chiropractor, kinesiologist and herbalist that will bring years of experience and knowledge to Madison.
Her office will be located on the corner of 3rd & Madison Avenue in a building that was last home to Petals and More, a flower shop owned by Pat Hayes.
York will offer individual care addressing the structural, chemical and emotional aspects of health. “I believe that the body is created to heal itself and it’s my job to help facilitate that by helping my clients remove stressors and by educating and empowering people how to care for their bodies,” York said.
“I’m so excited to see growth in this community and am excited to be a part of it,” she said.
While the building is still undergoing renovations, York hopes to have the doors open for business by the end of July.
The building has plenty of room to house other wellness professionals in the future. High on the list of priorities is a massage therapist and acupuncturist.
The building also has a large room in the back that will be used for demonstrations, education and eventually yoga. Although that part of the building may not be ready for use at opening, it is her desire to get some Yoga classes going at an off-site location until her area is ready for use.
York has a biology degree from The University of Nebraska, Chiropractic degree from Southern California University of Health Science and received her Herbal training from North Star Herbal Studies.
We will bring you more information on the new business as the opening date nears and will provide contact information once they are ready to start scheduling appointments.
