Three Madison residents took part in the 34th annual Sunflower State Games in Topeka this past week.
The Sunflower State Games is the largest amateur multi-sport competition in Kansas and is held every July welcoming all Kansas athletes of all ages, skills and physical abilities to compete in 36 different events.
Mason and Carver McDonald competed in the track and field events both bringing home silver medals in their age divisions. Carver placed 2nd in shot put and Mason took 2nd in the triple jump.
Colton Isch competed on the hardwood with his Triple Threat basketball team and brought home the gold after his team went 4-0 in the tournament.
